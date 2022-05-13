Thousands of Medical Professionals Declare COVID Emergency Over

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Liberty Counsel

May 13, 2022



WASHINGTON, May 13, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than 17,000 physicians and medical scientists have signed "Declaration IV – Restore Scientific Integrity," demanding that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed.

Last year, more than 5,200 doctors and scientists met in Rome, Italy in September for a three-day Global COVID Summit to speak "truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment." The summit presented an opportunity for the medical professionals to compare studies and assess the efficacy of the various treatments for the Coronavirus that have been developed in hospitals, doctors' offices and research labs throughout the world. However, many of these medical professionals have experienced career threats, character assassination, censorship of research papers, clinical trials and patient observations, their professional history and accomplishments altered or omitted in academic and mainstream media because of them providing life-saving treatments for COVID patients.

On May 11, 2022, an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists met in person and virtually to present a press conference for their fourth Global COVID Summit with more than 24 hours between completion of the taping and release of the statement and video. Speakers included Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Lynn Flynn, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon and more.

Incidentally, the White House announced it would also host a "Global COVID Summit" on May 12, 2022, with participants such as Google; Clinton Health Access Initiative; Open Society Foundations; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance; and the Mastercard Foundation. However, the Biden administration stole the name "Global COVID Summit" from the medical professionals and now Google has blocked searches for their group.

Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who developed the mRNA vaccine technology, said during the Global COVID Summit press conference, "We have been astounded and appalled at what we have observed over the last couple of years. And we have consistently spoken out. I hope those of you who are skeptical about the integrity of the medical profession, can recognize that we represent many, many physicians. And we hope that you can see from our actions and our words that not all physicians are compromised. There is hope. The system can recover with your assistance and also with your support. We all ask that you help us. Demand change. Demand accountability. Demand integrity. Demand respect. And try to rebuild our community. The people responsible for what we have experienced as a community over the last two years must be held accountable."

The Declaration IV – Restore Scientific Integrity states:

After two years of scientific research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, we have demonstrated and documented our success in understanding and combating COVID-19. In considering the risks versus benefits of major policy decisions, our Global COVID Summit of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from all over the world have reached consensus on the following foundational principles:

We declare and the data confirms that the COVID-19 experimental genetic therapy injections must end.

We declare doctors should not be blocked from providing life-saving medical treatment.

We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated.

We declare medical privacy should never again be violated, and all travel and social restrictions must cease.

We declare masks are not and have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting.

We declare funding and research must be established for vaccination damage, death and suffering.

We declare no opportunity should be denied, including education, career, military service or medical treatment, over unwillingness to take an injection.

We declare that first amendment violations and medical censorship by government, technology and media companies should cease, and the Bill of Rights be upheld.

We declare that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca, and their enablers, withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud.

We declare government and medical agencies must be held accountable.

Watch the press conference here.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "These medical professionals have been censored and threatened for simply upholding the Hippocratic Oath to 'do no harm.' Throughout history, many breakthrough discoveries that have now become accepted science were initially censored. It's past time to end medical censorship and allow doctors and scientific experts the freedom they rightfully deserve."

Liberty Counsel provides broadcast quality TV interviews via Hi-Def Skype and LTN at no cost.



SOURCE Liberty Counsel



CONTACT: Mat Staver, 407-875-1776, Liberty@LC.org



Related Links



lc.org/

