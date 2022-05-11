Reflective Media Productions Releases Season 1 of New Drama Series 'Breaking Strongholds' that Tackles Suicide

A new streaming series filmed in Montgomery, Texas releases globally in May 2022, with episodes premiering weekly.

Breaking Strongholds is a faith-based mystery-drama series with four episodes that keeps viewers intrigued while addressing serious issues like suicide, depression, abandonment, deception, spiritual darkness, and other issues plaguing communities.

The show centers around a missing high-school teacher and the family of Detective Ethan James, whose son, unbeknownst to him, is considering suicide to escape the pain from the loss of his mother. All while a small Texas town is distracted and deceived by the arrival of world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn.

Like a modern parable, the show creatively weaves God's truths into the storyline, directing those hurting to Jesus, the only One capable of truly Breaking Strongholds. Additionally, each episode shows solutions, such as peer support and professional counseling to help those struggling with hopelessness.

"Breaking Strongholds is going to turn traditional faith-based media on its head, entertain millions of people, and provide a message of hope to the brokenhearted," shared Terry Weaver, Lead Actor.

Suicide has increased 33% from 1999 to 2019 according to the CDC. Reflective Media Productions desires to reverse this tragedy that impacts countless families and affects every walk of life. A study guide accompanies each episode of the show and suicide intervention training is being offered through a partner organization.

To watch Breaking Strongholds visit https://www.breakingstrongholds.com/watch For additional details, please contact Terry at terry@reflectivemedia.org or (949) 212-7923

SOURCE Reflective Media Productions

CONTACT: Terry Weaver, 949-212-7923, terry@reflectivemedia.org