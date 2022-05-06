Mother's Day Eve of Healing NEWS PROVIDED BY

San Diego Reformed Church & Abortion Free Communities

May 6, 2022



SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 6, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- A coalition of pro-life organizations and churches will hold a press conference on Mother's Eve (Saturday, May 7) at 10:00 AM in front of the Planned Parenthood located at 2017 1st Street in downtown San Diego.



PURPOSE: To offer hope and healing on Mother's Day Eve to all the mothers who are grieving the loss of children due to abortion. Women will share their stories of healing and there will be messages of hope for all who have been impacted by the pain and regret of abortion.



"Mother's Day ought to be a special day filled with love and gratitude for all our mothers, not a day of regret," said Rev. Zach Gilman of San Diego Reformed Church. "Anyone born after 1973 and the legalization of abortion ought to be especially grateful. They have survived when over 63,459,781* of their peers have been aborted. We're here today to offer hope and life because of the harm Planned Parenthood does to mothers."



Rev. Gary Cass of Abortion Free Communities adds, "No woman ever needs to feel they have to choose between the life of her baby and her own well-being. There are free adoption services, medical assistance, emotional, spiritual and financial assistance readily available. Churches throughout San Diego County are here to help women choose life."



CONTACT: Rev. Gary Cass, Abortion Free Communities, 954-551-9770;

Rev. Zack Gillman, 845-430-7958, zack@sdreformed.com



