Nearly 60 Churches in Idaho's Treasure Valley Uniting this Weekend to Help Women with Unexpected Pregnancies and Offer Real Hope

BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dozens of churches are partnering with Stanton Healthcare's Annual Spring Baby Bottle Drive campaign to keep their doors open for women facing unexpected pregnancies.



Each church member is given an empty baby bottle after the Saturday or Sunday service to take home for 3 weeks. During this time, individuals and families will fill their baby bottles with spare change, cash or checks to support the critical work of Stanton.



Virtual baby bottles can also be filled online at StantonBabyBottleDrive.com.



This will be the second year Stanton Healthcare has invited churches in the Treasure Valley to unite on one weekend for their baby bottle drive.



Stanton Healthcare, based in Meridian, has life-affirming clinics in Idaho and affiliates across America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare, states: "Stanton Healthcare is honored and blessed to have the churches of the Treasure Valley partner with us to reach women with unexpected pregnancies as we offer them professional and compassionate medical care. The critical services Stanton provides for women at no charge would not be possible without the gracious support of the local faith community.



"With the Supreme Court's decision on the fate of Roe v. Wade just around the corner, the churches of the Treasure Valley are providing a beautiful example to the nation of what can be accomplished when we come together in love to make a difference in the lives of those around us. Through our Spring Baby Bottle Drive, we are showing in a practical way what it looks like to love your neighbor." Linda Thomas, Stanton's Director of Community Outreach, comments: "Witnessing this kind of unified passion and engagement from churches and individuals all over the Treasure Valley is evidence of Christ's love in our community, and of obedience to Proverbs 24 which exhorts us to 'rescue those being led away to death.'



"That same scripture goes on to admonish, 'If you say, 'But we knew nothing about this,' does not he who weighs the heart perceive it?'



"What an encouragement to see our community acknowledging the tragic and immoral loss of life through abortion, and joining together to do something loving and tangible by offering women and their children what they deserve—help, hope, dignity, purpose and life." For over 15 years, Stanton Healthcare has provided professional and compassionate medical care and assistance to women in the Treasure Valley. All services are provided at no charge to clients, including lab-grade pregnancy tests, ultrasound exams, options counseling, abortion pill reversal, telehealth consultations, curbside baby supply pick-up, pre- and post-natal education classes, STI testing, housing and legal assistance, certified health coaching, a mobile medical clinic with an outreach to underserved and refugee communities, and after abortion medical exams and support.



Stanton Healthcare is fully licensed by the State of Idaho and recognized by the federal government as an accredited 501(c)(3) organization.



Stanton has seen over 1,400 babies born since 2006 with 170 babies born in 2021 and 187 currently due.



