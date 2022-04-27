Pastors and Leaders Unity Day Announced for July 30 NEWS PROVIDED BY

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Christians Merging Together Ministry (CMTM) and Volusia County have proclaimed July 30, 2022, to be Pastors and Leaders Unity Day. It is a time to come together as one people under God with the shared goal to reduce violence and let God in.



The in-person event will be held at Chuck Lennon Park, 5000 Greenfield Dairy Road, Deleon Springs, Florida. There will be speakers, singers and prayers, as well as food trucks and "love gift" give-aways. Live broadcast of Unity Day will be broadcast by Zoom across the country.



Over 100 pastors are expected to participate locally, and over 100 pastors from across the country plan to participate virtually.



"God said that this is the time for the people of our nation humble themselves," said Pastor Sammy L. Jackson, Minister of CMTM. "Ask him for corrections, because correction is not rejection. But correction will make you a better person."



With high-tension political friction across the country, Jackson believes it is time for people to return to their roots. He reminds Americans that their forefather founded the country on trust in God, and that the country can regain its strength by putting its trust back into the hands of God once again.



"It's time to be about the business of our Father's Kingdom, so I say to you today: follow God's vision and accept his invitation let him in," said Jackson. "Prayers matters -- and your prayers matter – because when you stand fast and wait on God, your prayers will make change happen."



CMTM urges an end to violence, which stems from divisions in society. The focus is on helping young people turn issues over to God rather than to violently take matters into their own hands. Community prayer can bring neighbors back closer together, so that people can become "our brother's keeper" and bless each other daily.



Anybody with prayer requests is asked to send them to Pastor Sammy L. Jackson, Post Office Box. 10782, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32120 or to sammy050657@aol.com.



Participants are encouraged to bring fold up lawn chairs and wear their church's logo tee shirts.



CMTM are now airing on Preach The Word Worldwide Network TV, All Nations TV and The NOW Television Network. Over the past weeks the Christian Television Network broadcast CMTM's "Vision of God's Invitation" to audiences in 83 countries. Any other broadcasters who want to bring the CMTM message to their audiences is invited to contact Minister Sammy Jackson.



