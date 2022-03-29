Increasing Efforts to Foster Humanitarian Aid, the National Council of Catholic Women Implements a Ukraine War Humanitarian Aid Campaign

(NCCW)

March 29, 2022



WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /



With the onset of the Ukraine invasion by Russian forces, the need for assistance for the many families escaping the devastation became the focus of the National Council of Catholic Women, and a Ukraine War Humanitarian Aid Campaign was created. This global outreach has reached over $25,000 in under two weeks, with donations ongoing. These funds will be distributed via long-standing partner Catholic Relief Services. The National Council of Catholic Women has partnered with Catholic Relief Services since 1946 and continues to support CRS annually through two campaigns, "The Madonna Plan" and "Water for Life." Further information regarding these two campaigns can be found at



NCCW's mission is to act through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership, and service. Its programs respond with Gospel values to the needs of the Church and society in the modern world. For further information please contact Andrea Cecilli at



SOURCE National Council of Catholic Women



CONTACT: Andrea Cecilli,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BY National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW)March 29, 2022WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 / Christian Newswire / -- In 2021, the National Council of Catholic Women began to enhance its efforts to foster humanitarian aid throughout the United States, working on projects from relief for families impacted by the Surfside (Miami, FL) condominium collapse in June to the tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December. These two campaigns raised over $23,000 and all funds were distributed via the local Catholic Charities.With the onset of the Ukraine invasion by Russian forces, the need for assistance for the many families escaping the devastation became the focus of the National Council of Catholic Women, and a Ukraine War Humanitarian Aid Campaign was created. This global outreach has reached over $25,000 in under two weeks, with donations ongoing. These funds will be distributed via long-standing partner Catholic Relief Services. The National Council of Catholic Women has partnered with Catholic Relief Services since 1946 and continues to support CRS annually through two campaigns, "The Madonna Plan" and "Water for Life." Further information regarding these two campaigns can be found at www.crs.org/stories/catholic-relief-services-and-national-council-catholic-women NCCW's mission is to act through its members to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership, and service. Its programs respond with Gospel values to the needs of the Church and society in the modern world. For further information please contact Andrea Cecilli at acecilli@nccw.org or refer to www.nccw.org SOURCE National Council of Catholic WomenCONTACT: Andrea Cecilli, acecilli@nccw.org