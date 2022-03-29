Mobile Food Drive, Sponsored by Nations Church in Partnership with One Heart for Women and Children



Christ for all Nations

March 29, 2022



ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Nations Church, one of the fastest-growing churches in America, based in Central Florida, recently partnered with One Heart for Women and Children to assist families and individuals struggling with food insecurity in the local community.



On March 16th, Nations Church and One Heart combined their teams, arriving at the Christ for all Nations Headquarters bright and early to set up for the event. Volunteers sorted and packaged over 28,900 pounds of food into individual bags. Others prepared to pray and share with people who wanted to receive prayer. Throughout the day, sixty-four people volunteered, giving their time to serve those who came to receive assistance. Cars began to arrive, lining the street approaching the Christ for all Nations parking lot. They were greeted by friendly faces as they received their food parcels. Within a few short hours, 252 cars pulled through, representing 890 people living in the households that received food.



The One Heart for Women and Children organization has a vision to help individuals who are homeless, in transition, or simply in need of assistance. They provide access to food, clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene items, household items, and more. Their goal is to provide resources and a sense of hope for each person.



Nations Church is a new local church in Central Florida and they are passionate about reaching Orlando with the Good News of Jesus. This is not just in words but also in action. Matthew 25:40 says, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." Nations Church wants to take the words of Jesus to heart by supporting the needs of their neighbors.



This was the second Mobile Food Drive hosted at the Christ for all Nations facility and the first one sponsored by Nations Church. The event was open to anyone to come receive food. The plan is to hold more mobile food drives in the coming months to continue supporting our local community. The next one at the CfaN Headquarters will take place on April 20th. One Heart for Women and Children also has a food pantry on a regular basis. To find out more, visit their website: oneheartorlando.org. In the current times, many families are struggling to make ends meet. Getting some extra groceries makes a big difference.



To find out more, visit: WeAreNations.Church



SOURCE Christ for All Nations



CONTACT: Sam Rodriguez, Director of Product Development, 407-854-4400, srodriguez@cfan.org



