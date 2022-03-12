Faith Leaders to Hold Prayer Vigil and Public Witness in Support of Ukraine at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

March 12, 2022



WASHINGTON, March 12, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The prayer vigil will be on Sunday, March 13, at 2:00 PM. The Russian Embassy is located at 2650 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Washington, D.C.



We will be gathering to call and pray for Russia to end their immoral and illegal war against the people of Ukraine.



Rev. Robert Schenck, President of P&R Schenck, Associates in Evangelism, Inc, comments; "One of the greatest errors in human history was the silence and inaction of Christians during the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi war machine. We cannot make that mistake again with Putin and his immoral aggression against the Ukranian people. Silence and apathy are not options—neither is simply praying.



"One of my mentors said, 'Never pray for something you're not willing to be God's answer to.' We must pray and act on behalf of a free people being brutalized by a tyrant. We must pray for and stand with Ukraine." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states; "Elie Wiesel, Holocaust Survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, challenges us on the issue of the war in Ukraine when he said; 'We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.'



"The faith community cannot be silent or indifferent while thousands of children, innocent civilians and families and being brutalized under the harsh fist of this Russian invasion. We are publicly taking the side for human rights and freedom in Ukraine.



"We will be asking God to bring peace, strength and comfort to Ukraine. We will also be praying for the millions of people in Russia who are opposed to this war and being viciously persecuted.



"We know through prayer we can see God shift, shape and transform history!" For more information or interviews please call

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



