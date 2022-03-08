The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry Helps Ukrainians Escape to Poland During Russian Invasion

Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYMarch 8, 2022BELLMAWR, N.J., March 8, 2022 / Christian Newswire / -- Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, The Friends of Israel (FOI, www.foi.org ) Gospel Ministry has been supplying significant funds to aid those impacted in both Ukraine and Poland. FOI is working with the Jewish Agency for Israel to help evacuate Ukrainian Jews to Poland. Sparing no expense to address this emergency, FOI has sent funds to its Polish and Ukrainian workers who have set up two housing locations for refugees and are transporting to safety Jewish people fleeing Russian aggression. FOI is also sending aid to small Jewish community organizations in Ukraine that are specifically serving those who cannot escape.Said an FOI worker in Ukraine, "It took me 30 hours to drive from Kyiv to the Ukrainian border with Poland. The roads were blocked by the Ukrainian military. We waited at the border for 3 more days. The border crossing is a humanitarian disaster with a line of cars for 30 km. I saw many women and children walking across the border on foot. Monday night, I crossed the border with two Jewish families from Kyiv in my car. Finally, after arriving at the safe house in Poland and four sleepless nights, I fell asleep for the first time."FOI continues to collect funds from around the world for its Eastern European Relief Fund. Every dollar goes exclusively to the humanitarian effort to provide safety, shelter, medical treatment, and survival equipment to men, women, and children coping with the trauma of fleeing their homes. Dr. Mike Stallard, director of International Ministries, shared, "We anticipate that Jewish refugees will flee to other European countries, as the problem appears to be a long-term issue. The devastating impact of this invasion has no immediate end."The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry is a worldwide evangelical ministry proclaiming biblical truth about Israel and the Messiah, while bringing physical and spiritual comfort to the Jewish people. For more than 84 years, FOI has lovingly supported those in need in the name of Christ. Today it has a presence in more than 15 countries.For more information or for details about FOI's radio program, "The Friends of Israel Today," visit FOI's website at www.foi.org , its Facebook page or its Twitter feed, @FOIGM.SOURCE The Friends of Israel Gospel MinistryCONTACT: Hamilton Strategies, 610-584-1096 ext. 100, media@hamiltonstrategies.com