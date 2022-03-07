We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
GFA World Expanding its Radio Reach to Inspire the Crisis-Weary

K.P. Yohannan, founder of GFA World, host of the new radio
series, GFA Minute
NEWS PROVIDED BY
GFA World
March 7, 2022

WILLS POINT, Texas, March 7, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA World (www.gfa.org) -- one of America's largest Christian mission organizations -- is expanding its radio reach to inspire your crisis-weary audience.

Got A Minute?
K.P. Yohannan, GFA World founder and author of Revolution in World Missions, with more than 4 million copies in print, hosts the new GFA Minute radio series -- rapid-fire 60-second radio broadcasts that pack a powerful message.

GFA Minute will:

  • Encourage your listeners who are discouraged and disheartened by the pandemic and other crises
  • Challenge your listeners to "live every minute in the light of eternity"
  • Motivate your listeners to pray, fast, send missionaries, and go serve the poor to help fulfill the Great Commission
  • Inspire your listeners to reject materialism and instead live a Christlike lifestyle of compassion, simplicity, and humility

Visit www.GFAMinute.org to listen to Yohannan and download (www.gfa.org/GFAmprogram) free GFA Minute media files.

Media and Radio Interviews:
To arrange an interview with K.P. Yohannan, contact:
Gregg Wooding
972-567-7660/ gwooding@inchristcommunications.com

A grassroots movement launched in 1981, GFA World's national missionaries now minister in 12,000 parishes -- or local churches -- across Asia. The organization is also expanding into Africa.
 
SOURCE GFA World

CONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660,  gwooding@inchristcommunications.com


