GFA World Expanding its Radio Reach to Inspire the Crisis-Weary

March 7, 2022
WILLS POINT, Texas, March 7, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA World (www.gfa.org) -- one of America's largest Christian mission organizations -- is expanding its radio reach to inspire your crisis-weary audience.
Got A Minute?
K.P. Yohannan, GFA World founder and author of Revolution in World Missions, with more than 4 million copies in print, hosts the new GFA Minute radio series -- rapid-fire 60-second radio broadcasts that pack a powerful message.
GFA Minute will:
- Encourage your listeners who are discouraged and disheartened by the pandemic and other crises
- Challenge your listeners to "live every minute in the light of eternity"
- Motivate your listeners to pray, fast, send missionaries, and go serve the poor to help fulfill the Great Commission
- Inspire your listeners to reject materialism and instead live a Christlike lifestyle of compassion, simplicity, and humility
Visit www.GFAMinute.org to listen to Yohannan and download (www.gfa.org/GFAmprogram) free GFA Minute media files.
Media and Radio Interviews:
To arrange an interview with K.P. Yohannan, contact:
Gregg Wooding
972-567-7660/ gwooding@inchristcommunications.com
A grassroots movement launched in 1981, GFA World's national missionaries now minister in 12,000 parishes -- or local churches -- across Asia. The organization is also expanding into Africa.
