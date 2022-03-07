GFA World Expanding its Radio Reach to Inspire the Crisis-Weary

WILLS POINT, Texas, March 7, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- GFA World (www.gfa.org) -- one of America's largest Christian mission organizations -- is expanding its radio reach to inspire your crisis-weary audience.

Got A Minute?

K.P. Yohannan, GFA World founder and author of Revolution in World Missions, with more than 4 million copies in print, hosts the new GFA Minute radio series -- rapid-fire 60-second radio broadcasts that pack a powerful message.

GFA Minute will:

Encourage your listeners who are discouraged and disheartened by the pandemic and other crises

Challenge your listeners to "live every minute in the light of eternity"

Motivate your listeners to pray, fast, send missionaries, and go serve the poor to help fulfill the Great Commission

Inspire your listeners to reject materialism and instead live a Christlike lifestyle of compassion, simplicity, and humility

Visit www.GFAMinute.org to listen to Yohannan and download (www.gfa.org/GFAmprogram) free GFA Minute media files.

Media and Radio Interviews:

To arrange an interview with K.P. Yohannan, contact:

Gregg Wooding

972-567-7660/ gwooding@inchristcommunications.com

A grassroots movement launched in 1981, GFA World's national missionaries now minister in 12,000 parishes -- or local churches -- across Asia. The organization is also expanding into Africa.



