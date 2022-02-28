GFA World's 60-Second Radio Feature Inspires Crisis-Weary Generation

60 SECONDS OF HOPE: K.P. Yohannan, founder of GFA World (www.gfa.org), has launched a brand new radio series, GFA Minute (www.GFAMinute.org), to encourage crisis-weary believers and inspire a generation searching for hope and purpose.

K.P. Yohannan, author of Christian classic Revolution in World Missions, hosts new GFA Minute radio series

WILLS POINT, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- A new series of rapid-fire radio broadcasts aims to inspire a generation searching for hope and purpose as the pandemic drags on and America faces crises on several fronts.

Nearly 40 years after his landmark book Revolution in World Missions shook the evangelical world, K.P. Yohannan -- founder of GFA World (www.gfa.org) -- hosts the brand new radio series, GFA Minute (www.GFAMinute.org).

"People are desperate for encouragement right now and want to know their lives really matter," Yohannan said. "We're all looking for hope and purpose."

He aims to encourage America's crisis-weary believers and challenge the "digital generation" to "live every minute in the light of eternity."

"The pandemic, steep price increases in the stores, and deep divisions in our country have left many in America demoralized and disheartened," said Yohannan, who has seen his Texas-based mission organization grow into one of the largest in the world, serving millions of the poorest families in Asia, and now Africa as well.

GFA Minute challenges listeners to share their faith passionately and practically with a world in chaos. "Today, 2.7 billion people are heading toward eternity without Christ. The One who came to seek and save the lost is now looking for us… to pray, fast, send missionaries, and go serve the poor," said Yohannan.

60 Seconds of Hope

Yohannan's 60-second radio broadcasts call listeners to avoid materialism and instead live a Christlike lifestyle of compassion, simplicity, and humility.

"GFA World has always been about equipping people to impact their world with Christ's love," said Yohannan.

OM International founder George Verwer described Yohannan as a leader with "a pure heart (and) great passion."

GFA World's national missionaries minister in 12,000 parishes — or local churches — across Asia. The organization is also expanding into Africa.

Visit www.GFAMinute.org to listen to the broadcasts and download free media files.

GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World's latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news/

