GiveSendGo Issues Public Statement Regarding Freedom Convoy 2022 Campaign

GiveSendGo

Feb. 7, 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- GiveSendGo stands for hope and freedom. We recognize the freedoms we have are God-given, not authorized by governments, but rather freedoms that ought to be protected by our governments.

GiveSendGo does not condone violence of any form! We believe there's more power in the unity of a peaceful protest than in violent civil unrest. As in any polarized situation, we recognize there will be a few individuals and groups that might intentionally try to incite violence, which will be used to stain this movement by opposing groups. We will not broad-stroke those individual situations as a depiction of what this movement represents as if they were affiliated.

GiveSendGo has also been in contact with the campaign organizers and has received full assurance that all funds raised will go to provide humanitarian aid and legal support for the peaceful truckers and their families as they stand for freedom.

"In light of allowing this campaign we have seen an overwhelming outpouring of support from across the globe," said GiveSendGo CoFounder Heather Wilson.

This has quickly become GiveSendGo's largest campaign ever and has raised over 4.5 million USD in less than 24 hours.

"Along with the tremendous showing of support, there has also been plenty of push back," said Jacob Wells, co-founder of GiveSendGo. "We've seen nearly 10 million bots trying to overwhelm our servers in just the past two hours. Though this has caused issues for the platform, we will not let it stand in the way of providing a safe and effective means of fundraising for our campaign owner across the globe."

GiveSendGo will always stand for freedom for those on either side of our current ideological divide. Our hope is first in God and also in the notion that we can be united as free people across the globe, standing in the freedom that was bought for us first at the cross, but also maintained by the blood of courageous men and women who have sacrificed their lives so that we might live in that freedom.

Wilson and Wells quoted Galatians 5:1 which says, "It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery."

GiveSendGo's "Adopt a Trucker" campaign has now raised over $400,000 CAD. The "Freedom Convoy 2022" GiveSendGo campaign has raised over $4.5 million. Additional campaigns created in support of Canadian truckers can be found at www.GiveSendGo.com.

To schedule an interview or to request more information about the GiveSendGo trucker campaigns please contact GiveSendGo's Public Relations Director Brent at Brent@GiveSendGo.com or Press@GiveSendGo.com.

