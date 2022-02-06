'An Olympics Destined for Record-low Ratings Opened with a Historically Weak Opening Ceremony' -- ESPN

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Feb. 6, 2022



NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Human rights group is thankful Americans stood against Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses in China and made the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony, the least watched in Olympic history.



News articles around the world had headlines such as, "Olympics Opening Ceremony draws record-low ratings." -- Yahoo Sports.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution launched a global campaign two weeks ago called #LeastWatchedOlympics.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which operates life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Here is the official public statement of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution regarding the record low opening of the 2022 Beijing Olympics:

"Simply stated, our goal was to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history as we offered a powerful way to stand against China's Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses by refusing to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



"The #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign, is sending a clear message to the Chinese government the world stands against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool.



"We are thankful the American people responded in a powerful way as they stood against Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses in China by refusing to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony. However, for the next two weeks, we must continue to keep the pressure on the Chinese Communist Party and make the 2022 Beijing Olympics the #LeastWatchedOlympics"

