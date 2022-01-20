ZOE International: A Mission to Share the Gospel and Help End Child Trafficking

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /



"It is shocking in our modern world that 3.3 billion people have never heard about Jesus or what He came to earth to do for them," shares Michael Hart, ZOE Founder and CEO. "Even though we have radios, television, and the internet, many don't know that God created them and loves them. We as Christians must do something about that."



When Michael and Carol Hart founded ZOE International in 2002, they were excited to start in a foreign country with a population that was less than 1% Christian, where the Gospel was needed. "We think it is unfair that some have heard about Jesus multiple times and others have never heard about Him," says Michael. "We aim for the rest of our lives to make that right by leading every day in the Great Commission. Until every person is reached with the Gospel, we aren't done. Until every child is rescued, we aren't done. We accomplish this by training and empowering leaders in their nation. They know the language and the culture and are much better than us at reaching their people."



ZOE began their work 20 years ago when human trafficking was not yet on the global stage, and very little could be found on the subject. ZOE Founder and President Carol Hart adds, "Many people feel overwhelmed by the enormity and darkness of child trafficking. It is difficult to believe that the buying, selling, and trading of children exists, but it does. We have the power to do something about it! God's love for people motivates our global first responders, advocates, restoration and prevention teams, our generous donors, and all who work with us each day to keep fighting for freedom and every child touched by this evil.



"In the beginning, the reasons not to do this work were overwhelming, but our hearts were in total agreement when God clearly spoke to us, 'I hear their cries, and I need your life ....' So, we set up ZOE International, sold what we had, and moved to Thailand. It was scary because we were unqualified. We had no experience doing this type of work. We needed to provide for 47 children at risk for trafficking from day one. We knew that the buyers and sellers of children were fueled by criminals and sometimes very powerful people. We had no protection, nothing that could help us in their country. But we had God, and we were sure He was leading us, and we were following the vision He put in our hearts.



"It was God who provided our daily protection. We had front row seats to watch God's gentle way He would open the hearts to generations of lost souls and heal the broken hearts of children from trauma."



"We have the privilege to serve alongside the most devoted, selfless, brilliant individuals. It takes an army of dedicated people to sacrifice and give to support our work," says Michael. "Our donors are just as important as our frontline workers. That frontline worker will never scoop a child up in their arms without the donor behind them or share the gospel in hostile areas without our donors right beside them."



Although human trafficking is thought to be more active in other countries worldwide, ZOE knows the desperate need to work right here at home in America due to the fast-growing domestic child trafficking crisis.



"Children and families here and worldwide are manipulated, lied to, coerced, and forced into seemingly hopeless situations by traffickers. Their main targets have been the poor, unprotected, uncared for orphans/foster children. Today, children from 'wealthy/normal' families are equally at risk.



"Traffickers don't discriminate. Their prey are as young as infants. They are greedy opportunists. If we don't push back, the trafficker's reach will continue to grow.



"We were influenced and raised to fight for fairness and freedom in our beloved America. But it is because we are believers in Jesus Christ that gives us the courage and the drive to do the right thing. Human trafficking is the 21st century's human rights issue globally. After 20 years of looking for long-term solutions to end child trafficking, we have a path to freedom, but we need the local Church," says Carol. "We believe that the Body of Christ carries the answer inside of each of us for every crisis on earth."



As ZOE celebrates its 20th anniversary, ZOE International is looking ahead to reach the masses and share the gospel through media and technology. "Yes, the solution is audaciously huge," says Michael. "Some people comment that it is ridiculous to say that the Gospel is the answer to stopping human trafficking. From our experience, we know when it is narrowed down to the hurting person in front of us—they need to know Jesus."



ZOE has operations in the United States, Thailand, Australia, Japan, and Mexico and employs over 190 people globally. For more information, visit



SOURCE ZOE International



CONTACT: Lonna Gibson,



