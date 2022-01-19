Georgia March for Life: Focus on Post-Abortion Trauma NEWS PROVIDED BY

Georgia Right to Life

Jan. 19, 2022



NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 19, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- For more than 40 years, Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) has sponsored the Georgia March for Life, better known for many years as Together for Life. This year's event on Friday, January 21, will begin at 11:45 a.m. with a memorial service at Liberty Plaza. A silent march will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the streets of Atlanta.



The memorial acknowledges the more than 63 million innocent children denied their God-given right to Personhood – that is the right to be recognized as a person—since Roe v Wade made abortion legal in 1973.



"It's not just about the tragic numbers," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "One reality of ending the life of a pre-born child is that many women and men suffer heartbreaking trauma after realizing what they've done."



The focus of this year's event is on reaching women and men experiencing post-abortion trauma and features four women representing "From Lamb to Lion Ministry" who will share their traumatizing experiences after aborting their children. Located in North Georgia, From Lamb to Lion Ministry's goal is to provide emotional healing and spiritual growth by conducting encouraging Bible studies that help other women suffering from issues relating to abortion.



Known as Post-Abortion Syndrome (PAS), the condition is similar to Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD). Symptoms can include: guilt, anxiety, anger, self-condemnation, depression, feeling numb or apathetic, or suicidal thoughts.



In 2020, there were 31,248 abortions in Georgia. A disproportionate share—20,601, or 66%—were by African-American women, who represent just 32% of females in the state.



"I strongly encourage anyone suffering from PAS to contact one of the numerous organizations, like From Lamb to Lion Ministry, in Georgia that can help them. Healing is possible," Davis added.



Since 1971, as a Christian organization, Georgia Right to Life has worked tirelessly to protect innocent human lives, from earliest biological beginning to natural death, regardless of stage of development, age, location, abilities, manner of conception. One of the goals of the organization is to pass a Personhood Amendment to the State Constitution, recognizing that all persons are created by God, in His image and deserve life!



Through community outreach and education, From Lamb to Lion Ministry (FL2L), provides emotional healing and spiritual growth to women suffering from issues relating to abortion. The goal of FL2L is for the individual to find healing and a life of victory through Jesus Christ.



SOURCE Georgia Right to Life



CONTACT: Sheryl Sellaway, 404-695-5564



