Christian Community Credit Union Donates $5,000 to Samaritan's Purse Tornado Disaster Relief Effort

Christian Community Credit Union donated $5,000 towards Samaritan's Purse relief effort in response to the tornadoes that swept across six states on December 10-11, 2021 (Image courtesy of Samaritan's Purse).



Christian Community Credit Union

Dec. 15, 2021



SAN DIMAS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union donated $5,000 to Samaritan's Purse relief effort in response to the devastating tornadoes on December 10-11, 2021 that swept through six states—Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The unfathomable levels of destruction have left the loss of lives, homes, churches, and businesses.



The funds for the donation come from Christian Community Credit Union's "Cards that Give to Missions" program, in which a portion of the Credit Union's interchange income (fees merchants pay to card issuers) is donated when cardholders use their Christian Community Credit Union-issued credit cards for purchases.



"We are deeply saddened by the devastation we have seen from the tornadoes," said Blair Korschun, Christian Community Credit Union President and CEO. "Our prayers go out to all those who have been affected and for those who have lost loved ones. A crisis of this magnitude, especially during this Christmas season, is never easy. We ask our fellow brothers and sisters to join us in supporting relief efforts by donating to Samaritan's Purse or other organizations to help the victims."



Help Support Samaritan's Purse Tornado Relief Effort

Samaritan's Purse has deployed team members, vehicles, and resources to help those whose lives have been turned upside down. Many Disaster Response Units—tractor trailers loaded with equipment and supplies—are now on the ground in hard-hit areas. To support Samaritan's Purse relief effort, please click here.



Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan's Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God's love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the Church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.



Christian Community Credit Union has over $840 million in assets and over 30,000 members nationwide. For over 64 years, the Credit Union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches, and their members.



Click here to download a photo of the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes. (Image courtesy of Samaritan's Purse.)



