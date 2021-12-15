100 Christmases Gives Christmas to Children of Incarcerated Parents



NEWS PROVIDED BY

CityServe

Dec. 15, 2021



LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /



"We are honored to participate in this incredible event and partner with great organizations to provide a Christmas these children will never forget," said Dave Donaldson, CityServe co-founder and chairman. "The Prisoner is one of CityServe's Compassion Initiatives and we are dedicated to care for them and their families so they can transition into a better life."



100 Christmases transformed the Ahern Hotel into 100 individual living rooms complete with a lit Christmas tree, gifts for the children, and a traditional Christmas dinner. One hundred inmates with good-standing behavior and who are expected to be released within the next 18 months will be reunited with their children for a memorable Christmas. A Christmas message was provided by Pastor Paula White and featured performances by Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave. Each family had a dedicated host and took home gifts, Christmas tree and living room furniture as an additional blessing.



"Christmas is about family – it is all about putting aside the challenges and stresses of life and focusing on our loved ones. Family reunification is one of the most important components of the HOPE for Prisoners program and this event is the start of this process for many of these families," said Jon D. Ponder, HOPE for Prisoners founder and CEO.



Learn more about 100 Christmases at



Interviews and Broll will be available.



About CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need to live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit



About HOPE for Prisoners

Operating since 2010, HOPE for Prisoners is a nonprofit in Las Vegas, NV that facilitates comprehensive reentry and reintegration services to men, women, and young adults exiting various segments of the judicial system. The vision of HOPE for Prisoners is to empower and equip men, women, and young adults to successfully reenter and effectively function in mainstream society. HOPE's success is the result of its long-term commitment and relationship with various community partners, including local law enforcement and criminal justice entities.



SOURCE CityServe



CONTACT: Crissy Cochran,



