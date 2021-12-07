Activists Who Led Peaceful Protests in Tiananmen Square During the 2008 Beijing Olympics Denounce President Biden's Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games as 'Disrespectful' to Our Athletes and Human Rights

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Dec. 7, 2021



WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Brandi Swindell and the Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who have been longtime activists for human rights in China, were arrested for organizing peaceful demonstrations in Tiananmen Square during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. They were threatened with a six month prison sentence for their actions and eventually deported. They are both currently banned from China.



Ms. Swindell and Rev. Mahoney are deeply troubled and disappointed with the Biden Administration's decision to have a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.



On Monday, the Biden Administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games citing China's, "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity."



Simply asked, if President Biden is prohibiting government officials from attending the Beijing Olympics because of genocide and crimes against humanity, how can he possibly send our Olympians to participate?



The Biden Administration is allowing America's athletes to be used as pawns and a propaganda tool by the Chinese government while refusing to put government officials in that same position.



Ms. Swindell and Rev. Mahoney are part Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Purple Sash Revolution recently organized peaceful protests at the U.S. Olympic Headquarters in Colorado Springs calling for a full Olympic boycott.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Public Policy Center, comments,

"If the human rights abuses by the Chinese government are so egregious that our government officials are prohibited from attending the Beijing Games, how can we possibly send our Olympic athletes to participate?



"This is nothing more than the Biden Administration and members of Congress trying 'to have it both ways,' as they want to appear to be standing for human rights while at the same time supporting America's Olympians.



"It is especially troubling to send our female athletes to a nation where Uyghur women are being raped, sexually abused, subjected to violence and diminished. With the recent revelations surrounding the treatment of tennis star, Peng Shuai, how can the Biden Administration show such profound disregard for women's rights and equality?"

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, adds,

"A diplomatic boycott shows contempt and a profound lack of respect for our athletes as the Biden Administration is allowing them to be used as pawns and a propaganda tool by the Chinese government while refusing to put government officials in that same position.



"It is unconscionable for the Biden Administration to allow American athletes to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"Simply stated, if American government officials are boycotting the Beijing Olympic Games, our athletes should be boycotting them also."

For more information or interviews please contact



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



Below are some photos of Purple Sash Revolution leading two days of peaceful protests at the U.S. Olympic Headquarters in Colorado Springs.



SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741





Purple Sash Revolution



Purple Sash Revolution



Purple Sash Revolution



Protester Danielle Versluys draws a chalk line around fellow protester Katie Mahoney in front of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday, The chalk design represents a dead body from genocide by the Chinese government. The protesters were in front of the building to protest for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

