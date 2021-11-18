Tim Tebow Foundation Expands Survivor Care Nationwide Through Her Song Residential Program

Tim Tebow Foundation

Nov. 18, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Her Song, a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation interrupting the cycle of human trafficking in the United States, announced the expansion of its survivor care model into two new regions based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Columbus, Ohio. The successful Her Song program started in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2013 and has served more than 2,000 survivors through victim outreach and survivor care. This program will be replicated in these new cities to be able to impact more women who have been trafficked.

This expansion comes after the Tim Tebow Foundation and Her Song entered into a formal union in the global fight against human trafficking in September 2020. The relationship between these two organizations started in 2018 when the Tim Tebow Foundation began walking alongside Her Song in ministry and eventually financially supporting the care of survivors. The relationship has produced a significant impact on Her Song's ability to expand programming in Florida over the past year.

The Her Song Program, a multi-year journey, encompasses an evidence-based theory of change to help women move from a survival-based existence to purposeful, self-sufficient living. Survivors are offered a safe home, trauma-informed programming, and spiritual growth opportunities.

"Alongside the Tim Tebow Foundation, we have been able to make connections and open doors that will allow us to reach more women with the opportunity to live a life of freedom," said Rachel White, President of Her Song. "Amazing life changes are happening every day at Her Song. Women are healing in body, mind, and spirit. They are empowered to finish their education, build a career, and see their dreams of a flourishing life fulfilled."

The Tim Tebow Foundation has been a tremendous catalyst for Her Song to expand and scale its survivor care model to meet the urgent need across the nation for safe housing for trafficking survivors. In the last year, a National Engagement Director was hired to oversee and manage the expansion of Her Song across the country and has already established Community Engagement Coordinators in both Tennessee and Ohio to lead the local effort and partnerships for Her Song – Chattanooga and Her Song – Columbus. These markets will also be supported by major church partnerships and partnerships with local coalitions, government officials, and other service providers, which will create the foundation and support to launch residential care.

"Investing in the Her Song survivor care ministry has allowed TTF to continue elevating our effort in the global fight against human trafficking," said Tim Tebow, Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "Bringing this model to more regions to reach more survivors together is a huge priority for the foundation, and with the additional work we are doing to prevent, rescue, and lead survivors to freedom around the world, we are pushing back the darkness. It takes so many people to make this happen and we are grateful for everyone who is playing a role in seeing more survivors receive the faith, hope and love that they deserve."

Her Song is interrupting the cycle of human trafficking and leading the exploited to freedom through survivor care, victim outreach, and education. Through a trauma-informed residential program, Her Song helps survivors find freedom. The program employs an evidence-based theory of change to help women move from a survival-based existence to purposeful, self-sufficient living. For more information, visit www.hersong.org.

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through four primary focuses in the fields of Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs, Children with Profound Medical Needs, and Anti-Human Trafficking. To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving children and sharing God's love by fighting for those who can't fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

