Human Rights Activists Call Upon President Biden to Address Human Rights and the Beijing Olympics in Virtual Meeting with President Xi Jinping

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Nov. 15, 2021



It would be unconscionable for the U.S. Olympic Committee to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



The group will be protesting in front of the US Olympic Committee headquarters at the exact time President Biden will be speaking to President Xi at 5:45 pm Mountain Time.



The location is 27 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.



The group will be unveiling a national campaign calling for the U.S. Olympic Committee to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games because of the Uyghur genocide in China, the government's daily crushing human rights, denying religious freedom, and trampling democracy in Hong Kong.



This national effort will include peaceful public demonstrations and civil disobedience, networking with like-minded human rights organizations around the world, a public education and social media campaign, petition drives, involving members of Congress, and reaching out to Olympic athletes encouraging their participation.



The name of the national campaign is "Say No to the Beijing Genocide Games," and is organized by the Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton International, states: "The world must stand against the human rights abuses of the Chinese government toward their own people. This is especially true concerning the brutalization of Uyghur women. They are facing forced pregnancy checks, medication that prevents menstruation, forced abortions, surgical sterilizations, rape and genocide. It is imperative that America and the free nations of the world publicly confront these attacks.



Rev. Kristopher Keating, President of Bright Mercy, adds: "The United States disrespects our Olympic athletes by sending them to the games in China without a clear declaration of solidarity with the ethnic and religious minorities currently imprisoned in China's 're-education' camps.



"China actively engages in genocidal acts by targeting Uyghur Muslims and other minorities for abuse and imprisonment. We're demonstrating in Colorado Springs to publicly ask the United States government to condemn China's state-sanctioned racist campaigns and their use of 're-education' camps. We also ask the United States Olympic athletes to stand in solidarity with China's victims of genocidal campaigns." Danielle Versluys, Chief Operating Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, shares: "It is imperative that the U.S. Olympic Committee and President Biden take a principled stand against China's reign of terror over the Uyghur people. We call upon U.S. Olympic officials to denounce the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as a farce. There should be no cooperation or amicable games with a nation which provably targets innocent Uyghur women for forced abortion, forced sterilization, and other horrific human rights abuses." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, states: "America cannot be silent or indifferent as the Chinese government crushes human rights and freedom in China. It would be unconscionable for the U.S. Olympic Committee to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"We call upon the U.S. Olympic Committee and President Biden not to give the Chinese Communist Party an international propaganda platform before billions of people worldwide by participating in these games. The United States must 'Say No to the Beijing Genocide Games' as the Chinese government daily violates the spirit, core values and principles of the Olympic Games." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



