LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pray.com, the world's most popular faith-based mental and spiritual health resource, today announced a partnership with Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), to help members and staff maintain their holistic health and well-being. UHSM is a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, and through this partnership, UHSM amplifies its message and mission by providing its employees access to Pray.com's premium membership at no cost.



"As a social impact company, it is mission critical for Pray.com to partner with health providers that understand the importance of faith-based mental health and wellness," says Pray.com Founder & CEO Steve Gatena. "UHSM and Pray.com offer synergistic benefits to our customers and we are extremely excited to welcome its members to our ever-growing community as we widen our global footprint."



Pray.com is trusted by 10 million people globally to provide daily faith-based content that supports mental and spiritual health. Pray.com's catalog of Bible-based audio, video, and text content provides applicable guidance on navigating modern issues, such as leadership, productivity, relationships, and parenting. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stress is the health epidemic of the 21st century, and one-third of the U.S. population will be affected by a diagnosable anxiety disorder during their lifetime. With spending on mental and spiritual health crisis care—including mental illness and substance abuse—accounting for more than $225 billion annually, passthrough costs to employers can be cumbersome—making Pray.com an invaluable preventative tool for faith-based mental health and wellness.



"We are elated to announce our partnership with Pray.com," says UHSM President Christopher Jin. "Pray.com is driven by a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, which is of the utmost importance to us at UHSM. We're passionate about helping our members and staff maintain and foster faith-based mental health and wellness. Now, with the granted access to Pray.com, our community can enjoy the many benefits of purpose-driven content, capturing daily prayers, meditations and bedtime Bible stories."



For more information about UHSM, visit: www.uhsm.com



About Pray.com

Launched in 2017 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer. Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life and Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through Daily Prayers, Pastor Podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. To find out more, visit www.pray.com/business.



About UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.



