Highly Anticipated Film Adaptation of Bestselling Novel 'Redeeming Love' Set for January 21, 2022 Release

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Nthibah Pictures, Mission Pictures and Pinnacle Peak Pictures announce the release date of the highly-anticipated film REDEEMING LOVE, distributed by Universal Pictures in U.S. and Canadian theaters for January 21, 2022. Directed by D.J. Caruso (xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE), it stars Abigail Cowen ("Fate: The Winx Saga," "Sabrina"), Tom Lewis (GENTLEMAN JACK), Logan Marshall Green (UPGRADE, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS), Famke Janssen (X-MEN, TAKEN), Nina Dobrev (xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE, VAMPIRE DIARIES) and Eric Dane ("Euphoria," "Grey's Anatomy," THE LAST SHIP, X-MEN). Redeeming Love reveals official trailer and key art as the anticipation increases amongst millions of fans.



The film is based on the novel Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers, which is a retelling of the biblical love story of Gomer and Hosea. The internationally bestselling novel has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for over 15 years and has been published in more than 30 languages. Francine Rivers, the New York Times bestselling author of over 30 books, worked with Director D.J. Caruso for the screenplay to ensure the beloved story stayed true to its roots.



"I can't wait for audiences to see Angel and Michael's story unfold on the big screen," said Francine Rivers. "D.J. Caruso was a great partner in writing the script, and I hope fans of the book will be very happy with how we adapted the novel."



In the lead role of "Angel" is the multi-talented actress Abigail Cowen, one of Hollywood's rising stars, who was immediately drawn to Angel's character after reading the script. "Angel is an incredibly complex character who, after suffering a lifetime of abuse, empowered by love, claws her way out of a world of human trafficking and into a place of triumph. It is a very inspiring and timeless story."



REDEEMING LOVE is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel (Cowen), who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Lewis) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can't heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world.



Director D.J. Caruso's work encompasses a variety of film genres including thriller (DISTURBIA), drama (STANDING UP), and action (I AM NUMBER FOUR) as well as episodic television such as "The Shield," "Over There," "Smallville," and "Dark Angel." His action thriller xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE starring Vin Diesel grossed $347 million globally. Caruso fell in love with the characters in REDEEMING LOVE after his wife introduced him to the novel.



REDEEMING LOVE was produced by Cindy Bond through her Mission Pictures International label; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn, through their Nthibah Pictures production banner; and Michael Scott, and Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Vlokkie Gordon of Advantage Entertainment. Francine Rivers serves as an executive producer and screenplay writer, alongside director D.J. Caruso.



