Open Doors USA Reacts to Missionary Kidnappings in Haiti



Open Doors USA

Oct. 19, 2021



SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian persecution watchdog, Open Doors USA released a statement today regarding the news of 17 American missionaries who were abducted in Haiti this weekend. According to several sources, the abductors are also responsible for the kidnappings of five priests and two nuns earlier this year.



"We are deeply concerned for the 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti this weekend. We pray for their health and well-being throughout this ordeal," said David Curry, CEO of Open Doors. "This abduction highlights a disturbing trend threatening the safety of missionaries and aid workers in Haiti."



"Humanitarian service is a vital part of the practice of faith. When people are endangered for religiously motivated service to others, religious freedom is threatened. Our prayer is that everyone in the country, residents and visitors alike, can enjoy this freedom without fear," said Curry.



"We urge the White House and the State Department to make every effort to ensure those taken are returned quickly and safely to their families."



Open Doors releases the annual World Watch List, an annual research-based ranking of the most dangerous countries to be a Christian.



About Open Doors USA

For more than 60 years, Open Doors USA has worked in the world's most oppressive and restrictive countries for Christians. Open Doors works to equip and encourage Christians living in dangerous circumstances with the threat of persecution and to mobilize the Western church to pray and advocate for the persecuted. Christians are one of the most persecuted religious groups in the world and are oppressed in at least 60 countries. For more information, visit OpenDoorsUSA.org.



