Hymn Writers Keith and Kristyn Getty Release Official Music Video for 'It Is Well With My Soul'

NASHVILLE, Sept. 27, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Getty Music today released the official music video for Keith and Kristyn Getty's new rendition of the timeless hymn, "It Is Well With My Soul." The song is featured in the forthcoming film, "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years," which shares the inspiring, true story of Sabina (Oster) Wurmbrand and her husband Richard, who founded The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM), an interdenominational missions organization that serves persecuted Christians around the world.







The new music video includes footage shot in Northern Ireland of the expansive coast, roaring waves and towering cliffs to complement the original song. Scenes from "Sabina" representing the love and forgiveness Sabina Wurmbrand showed and illustrating the Wurmbrands' lives are intertwined throughout the video.



"We are honored to support the film 'Sabina' and believe the message of forgiveness is important for all to hear," said Keith and Kristyn Getty, known for their championing of hymns over the past twenty years. "We pray that viewers are moved by the lyrics of 'It Is Well With My Soul' and reflect on the importance of trusting God in all circumstances."



Set during World War II, "Sabina" takes viewers on a journey through Romania to discover why Sabina Wurmbrand, a Jewish Christian, would risk her life to offer a kind hand to German soldiers—enemies who killed her entire family. The film conveys the realities of religious persecution during that era and the cost of following Christ when faith is forbidden. Richard Wurmbrand was imprisoned and tortured for 14 years in a Communist prison, while Sabina Wurmbrand experienced three years in prison and forced labor then she continued to carry on the missionary work of her husband.



Directed by John Grooters and distributed by Lifeway Films, "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years" will premiere in theaters nationwide on Nov. 8, 9 and 10, through a special Fathom Event release, following the observance of International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians on Nov. 7. To learn more and to purchase tickets for "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years," visit https://www.sabinamovie.com/.



After premiering at Sing! 2021 in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, "It Is Well With My Soul" will be featured on the Getty's upcoming album releasing Fall 2021 and be part of their Christmas tour. Additionally, the song will be included in the Oct. 4 Getty Family Hymn Sing and the Oct. 17 Global Hymn Sing. As part of these events, millions of people will join in singing the Getty's beautiful rendition of this classic hymn in an act of global solidarity, helping to bring awareness of "Sabina" and today's persecuted Christians to national and international audiences.



To listen to "It Is Well With My Soul" on streaming services visit, https://va.lnk.to/itiswell.



About Keith & Kristyn Getty

Keith and Kristyn Getty are pre-eminent modern hymn writers in the world today with Keith being the first Church Musician of the modern era to be awarded the OBE from Queen Elizabeth II, for services to music and hymn writing. Their hymns such as "In Christ Alone," written with Stuart Townend, uniquely cross musical genres and teach Christian doctrine. As ambassadors of hymn writing, they have performed for presidents, prime ministers, their annual national hymn tour and Christmas tour including sell-out concerts each year at Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.



Since founding Getty Music, it has expanded to include a publishing company of modern hymn writers, record label, touring company, online learning company, foundation and inspired by their first book, the "Sing" Conference & Festival which welcomes over 15,000 people to Nashville every year. Keith & Kristyn live between Nashville and Northern Ireland with their four daughters.



About The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM)

The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in more than 70 nations around the world. Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, VOM is dedicated to inspiring believers to deepen their commitment to Christ and to fulfill His Great Commission — no matter the cost. For more information, visit VOM.org.



About Lifeway

In operation since 1891, Lifeway Christian Resources is one of the leading providers of Christian resources, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, worship music, VBS, and church supplies, as well as camps and events for all ages. Since 1979, Lifeway has been creating camp environments focused on life change and spiritual growth through Jesus Christ. Lifeway is also the world’s largest provider of Spanish Bibles. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Lifeway receives no denominational funding and operates as a self-supporting nonprofit. For more information, visit Lifeway.com.



About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in the top U.S. markets and more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.



