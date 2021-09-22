Open Doors USA Invites Christians to March for the Martyrs CEO David Curry says: 'This is the moment to let our collective voice be heard'







WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- As Christians in Afghanistan pray to stay alive, this Saturday, US Christians are being called to D.C. for a first-of-its-kind large-scale march of solidarity for martyrs and persecuted Christians. March for the Martyrs aims to raise awareness about the plight of persecuted Christians by bringing together believers across all denominations to stand in unity and pray for their brothers and sisters in Christ. Kicking off with a rally on the National Mall at 3:00 p.m. ET, March for the Martyrs will then lead a procession through Washington D.C. toward the White House, and culminate with a Night of Prayer for the global persecuted church, at the JW Marriott.



Event speakers will include Dr. David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA, Bob Fu (ChinaAid), Rev. Johnnie Moore, Dr. Michelle Corral, Allie B. Stuckey, Gia Chacon, Toufic Baaklini (In Defense of Christians), Pastor David Engelhardt, Fr. Benedict Kiely, worship artist Sean Feucht, and more.



"Jesus people, of all different backgrounds, need to rally as one for those who are persecuted, oppressed and murdered for their faith in Jesus. March for the Martyrs is the moment to let our collective voice be heard," said Open Doors USA's David Curry.



According to Open Doors USA, Christian Persecution has risen more than 30% in 2020 alone, and more than 340 million Christians around the world are facing high-levels of persecution.



For more information, and to register for the event visit: https://forthemartyrs.com/register/. Media requests can be directed to: opendoors@iconmediagroup.com.



About Open Doors USA

For more than 60 years, Open Doors USA has worked in the world's most oppressive and restrictive countries for Christians. Open Doors works to equip and encourage Christians living in dangerous circumstances with the threat of persecution and to mobilize the Western church to pray and advocate for the persecuted. Christians are one of the most persecuted religious groups in the world and are oppressed in at least 60 countries. For more information, visit OpenDoorsUSA.org.



