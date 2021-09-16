New Book Reimagines Holistic Pro-Life Care, Calls & Equips Churches and Readers to Better Help Those Faced with an Unplanned Pregnancy

Authors Brittany Smith & Natasha Smith Embark on Two-Week Book Tour to Mardel Christian Bookstores in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas



"Women would rather go to God with an abortion than face their church with an unplanned pregnancy. It's time for us to do better when it comes to loving and caring for these women." -- Brittany Smith and Natasha Smith, Save the Storks



Sept. 16, 2021



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- At first glance, pro-life and pro-choice ideologies appear staunchly opposed to each other. But what if life and choice didn't have to be in opposition to one another? What if a woman’s life, and the life of the unplanned unborn, could both thrive simultaneously? Save the Storks, a pro-life nonprofit existing to support pregnancy centers nationally, is working to change the narrative around unplanned pregnancies and to depoliticize the topic of abortion.



In Unplanned Grace: A Compassionate Conversation on Life and Choice (David C Cook, September 2021), Brittany Smith and Natasha Smith, writing on behalf of Save the Storks, draw on personal interviews, inspiring stories, and eye-opening facts to help readers better understand the pressures and intricacies surrounding a woman's pregnancy decision, the importance of an empathetic approach to those facing unplanned pregnancies, and the enormous potential churches have to support women (and men) in crisis.



"Being pro-life actually means being pro-woman in a holistic way: caring for a woman's physical and emotional state, her relationships, her livelihood, her future, and any needed healing from her past," write Smith and Smith. "Approaching the issue of unplanned pregnancy with love and compassion opens doors and creates conversations in a way that judgment and shame never could."



Natasha and Brittany are available for interviews and can speak to:

Why being pro-life is pro-woman



3 myths about abortion that its advocates don’t want you to know



How to get your church involved in pre- and post-abortive support



The most common reason women get abortions



The intricacies surrounding a woman's pregnancy decision



Empathy: you can't help women without it



What women (and men) need to hear from the pulpit about abortion



Men matter too: 4 ways to support unplanned fatherhood



Silence screams: why the church must engage on the issue of human life

Writing not just from a "pro-birth" perspective but from a "pro-abundant life" perspective, Unplanned Grace is a resource for churches and individuals who want to make a difference in the pro-life movement. Readers will learn about the myriad of resources available to women, how pro-life ministries come alongside unexpected mothers and fathers on their new journey, and how to discuss and approach sensitive topics with love and compassion, while speaking truth. Each chapter concludes with practical ideas for becoming involved in different aspects of pro-life outreach, scripture, and a prayer of reflection.



"The tragedy of a quiet church is the missed opportunities to tell the abundantly rich, beautiful, healing, and inspiring story of the gospel—a story that provides the foundation for the value of every human life, no matter its stage of development. A story that reveals a God who champions the vulnerable, cherishes the outcast, and heals the wounded. This is the story given uniquely through Scripture, and it is our responsibility as the church to not only tell it but live it as a daily expression of God’s kingdom invading and redefining the world through us."



Beginning September 16, the authors embark on a two-week book tour to Mardel Christian Bookstores in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. All book signing events begin at 11:30am local time, unless otherwise noted. Please contact the individual stores for more information. Dates and locations are as follows:

September 16: Mardel, 5964 Barnes Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80922



September 18: Mardel, 4887 S. Wadsworth Way, Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80123



September 21: Mardel, 2710 N. Greenwich Court, Wichita, KS 67226



September 22: Mardel, 1421 W. I-240 Service Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73159



September 23: Mardel, 3300 S. Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013



September 24: Mardel, 2203 S Western Space 500, Amarillo, TX 79109



September 25: Mardel, 7020 Quaker Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Unplanned Grace authors Brittany Smith and Natasha Smith work with Save the Storks, a nonprofit ministry that exists to inspire cultural change by empowering strategic partners, like pregnancy resource centers, to serve and value every life. They believe that to end abortion, people must be educated on its realities and equipped to respond with compassion and love. Learn more at http://unplannedgracebook.com/ and https://savethestorks.com/.



About the Authors

Brittany Smith is a journalist, content strategist and serves as the PR & Content Manager for the pro-life organization Save the Storks. She loves telling stories that show how the pro-life movement truly cares about women, how women are stronger than our culture wants them to believe, and firmly believes that it's always possible to change our own stories. Brittany hails from North Carolina and now lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she tries to explore the Rockies whenever she isn't writing.



Natasha Smith is the Creative Projects Manager at Save the Storks where she supports the pro-life movement by telling stories through writing, video, and photography. Her academic background is in communications and biblical theology and she is currently seeking a Masters in Old Testament from Denver Seminary. Natasha's love for the pro-life cause is grounded in the understanding that all life has value because every life is created in the image of God (Gen. 1:27). In her free time, Natasha enjoys deep conversations, reading good books, and exploring the magnificent mountains of Colorado.



