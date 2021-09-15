American Christian Donors Provide Ambulance to Israeli First Responders

NEWS PROVIDED BY
Jones Literary
Sept. 15, 2021

JERUSALEM, Sept. 15, 2021 / Christian Newswire / -- Officials with Magen David Adom—Israel's paramedic organization and Red Cross—say that a generous gift of over $100,000 from American Christian donors in recent weeks will allow the organization to purchase a new ambulance that could stay in service for up to a decade and service over 10,000 patients.

MDA has been working to replenish its fleet of ambulances (provided almost exclusively by donations), as twelve were damaged during terrorist attacks earlier this year. In addition, 100 ambulances have recently been retired due to wear and tear and 120 more have been retrofitted to operate as Covid-19 transport units, taking them out of regular service.

Every vehicle is critical, says Catherine L. Reed, CEO of American Friends of Magen David Adom, as each year, MDA's 27,000 volunteer EMTs and paramedics answer more than eight million emergency calls and travel more than six million miles.

Those interested in helping provide ambulances or finding out more information, can visit https://ambulancedrive.savinglivesinisrael.org/