Longtime Anti-Abortion Activist has Fought the Good Fight Pastor Bob Enyart, Known for His Unwavering Pro-Life Work, Daily Radio Show, and Christian Ministry has Gone to be with the Lord at the Age of 62



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Colorado Right To Life

Sept. 14, 2021



ARVADA, Colo., Sept. 14, 2021 /



Pastor Bob became a follower of Jesus in his youth and his most enduring legacy will be those he led to Christ.



Teaching the truth of God's Word was Bob's foremost dedication. As pastor of Denver Bible Church, he would sometimes say, "If I could ask God any question and receive a response, I'd ask, 'which of my teachings are wrong?'" He loved to study and debate theology. To Bob, ascertaining truth was paramount.



He garnered nationwide recognition with his television show "Bob Enyart Live," which ran from 1994 until 1999. Though his program later shifted to radio, Bob's unique style and extraordinary message remained the same. He tirelessly shared the message that this generation is dying in sin and needs the Savior, abortion is murder, and that people should flee government schools, abandon immorality, abhor what is evil, and love one another.



Over the years, Bob was often asked to participate on other programs including Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, where he jumped at the opportunity to mock Jimmy Kimmel, Larry Flynt and others to their faces.



He was a tireless worker, and despite the importance of his work, would often drop everything at a moment's notice to help someone in need.



Still, his proudest achievement was that of his role as husband and father. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, their seven sons, seven grandchildren, his mother, two brothers, one sister, and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was surrounded by his loved ones who fought with him until the very end.



SOURCE Colorado Right To Life



CONTACT: Will Duffy, 303-367-9455



