How Will Afghan Christians Survive Under the Taliban?

Aug. 31, 2021



MEDIA ADVISORY, Aug. 31, 2021



Middle East Christian media pioneer Terence "Terry" Ascott, founder of SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org) and author of the new book Dare to Believe! Stories of Faith from the Middle East



"The Middle East is stuck in a cultural and religious time-warp"

WRONG! Two-thirds of the population of the Middle East and North Africa is under the age of 30, tech-savvy -- and eager for change.



"There's no interest in Christianity in the Middle East"

WRONG! Christianity is exploding across the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran has the fastest-growing church in the world... and Afghanistan isn't far behind.



"It's impossible to share the gospel in the Middle East"

WRONG! New technology -- including uncensored satellite television broadcasts and online streaming on phones and digital devices -- is propelling the gospel directly into the homes and hands of millions of people in nations like Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan in their own languages, with Middle East presenters making God's love visible to them.



