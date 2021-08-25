COVID Vaccines Kill Over 13,000 and Injure Over 54,000 Americans, Liberty Counsel Reports

Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYAug. 25, 2021WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 / Christian Newswire / -- Recent federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine has already led to mandates for military service people, while government leaders are pressuring private companies to require shots for their employees.Injections of experimental COVID vaccines have proven to be unsafe and ineffective, said Mathew Staver of Liberty Counsel , forcing people to make challenging choices about their freedom and livelihoods. Staver's organization has been inundated with requests for legal help against mandates—both in the public and private sectors.Longstanding members of the military have reached out to Liberty Counsel because they could lose their careers and benefits if they decline injections. Nurses, doctors and pharmacists are also seeking help."We have never seen anything like this in the 30-plus years of our ministry," said Staver. "The phones are constantly ringing off the hook, we're constantly getting emails."According to a summary of data from the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), more than 13,000 vaccine-related deaths were reported in the United States through August 13, along with an additional 13,000 life-threatening conditions caused. More than 54,000 hospitalizations were also attributed to the vaccine. Additionally, more than 1,600 miscarriages were reported, along with nearly 5,900 heart attacks and over 25,000 severe allergic reactions, according to VAERS."We've had more deaths in seven months, from these three shots—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—than in the entire 31 prior years of VAERS . . . from all vaccines combined," said Staver.Liberty Counsel is making legal help and resources available at no charge to those who want to learn more about their rights against COVID vaccine mandates, at LC.org/Exempt . The organization also created a sample letter people may use when claiming a religious exemption from the shots.According to emergency use authorization law, under which vaccine mandates were previously issued, people had the "option to accept or refuse," said Staver. Though the FDA has fast tracked approval of the Pfizer vaccine, there are still constitutional protections for public and private workers, students, healthcare providers and members of the military."It is illegal for these shots to be forced on anyone," said Staver. "That is your choice and yours alone."According to Richard Harris, executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, "The fight against mandatory vaccines is a front-line, fundamental battle for the soul of freedom in our culture. If government and employers have the power to dictate our personal health choices, what could they not dictate?"Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.SOURCE Truth & Liberty CoalitionCONTACT: Michael Perini, newstruthlibertycoalition@gmail.com