TBN to Air Special Report on the Crises in Afghanistan and Haiti Tonight, 8/7c Hosted by Erick Stakelbeck with Special Guests Franklin Graham, General Boykin and More



NEWS PROVIDED BY

TBN

Aug. 19, 2021



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- TBN, the world's largest religious broadcaster, will be airing a TBN Special Report on the crises in Afghanistan and Haiti TONIGHT at 8/7c. Hosted by Erick Stakelbeck, the former director of Christians United for Israel's Watchman Project and host of the TBN program The Watchman With Erick Stakelbeck, this special program will feature guests Franklin Graham, General Boykin and more.



Top experts will share what the chaotic withdrawal and Taliban takeover means for America and the world. Retired Lt. General Jerry Boykin will offer a unique perspective from his former role as Delta Force Commander and a high ranking Pentagon official who now serves as executive Vice President of the Family Research Council. The program will also feature commentary from those on the ground in Haiti.



For more information on how to watch on TBN, visit: http://bit.ly/FIND_TBN



Trailer: URL: https://vimeo.com/589509851



About Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.



SOURCE TBN



CONTACT: Jennifer Willingham, Jennifer@epic.inc; Jessica Brown, Jessica@epic.inc



Share Tweet