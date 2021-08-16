NorthRidge Church Collecting Backpacks and School Supplies

NorthRidge Church

Aug. 16, 2021

MEDIA ADVISORY, Aug. 16, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- NorthRidge Church collects backpacks and school supplies for families in need, foster care closets, and schools through August 29.

At the onset of COVID, NorthRidge Church wanted to reach out with compassion to those in need. With the shortage of medical items, they collected needed gloves and masks for first responders and hospitals. As COVID continued on, they held a Food Drive, gathering and distributing 33,000 pounds of food to those in need.

"We realize this past year has been challenging and stressful for families, with the loss of jobs, income, and healthcare coverage. Added to that, some families have battled with COVID and experienced the loss of loved ones. Statistically, children are impacted the most in these situations. Everything that had been routine, including school, changed for them. NorthRidge wants to assist families with children in need by providing backpacks and supplies to start school successfully. I've always found that when our NorthRidge family is given a vision of how we can help, they never hesitate to get involved. We can't wait to see what God will do through people's generosity," stated Senior Pastor Brad Powell.

If you'd like to participate in the Backpack and School Supplies Collection, text BACKPACK to 31616 for a shopping list or text AMAZON to 31616 to order online and have items shipped to the church.

Drop off hours are weekdays 8-5 at the Plymouth location or during weekend service times at all NorthRidge locations.

Plymouth Campus

49555 N Territorial Rd Plymouth, MI 48170 Brighton Campus

7555 Brighton Rd Brighton, MI 48116 Grosse Ile Campus

24200 Meridian Rd Grosse Ile, MI 48138

For more information NorthRidgeChurch.com/Backpacks

https://nrchur.ch/3jVSQfb

CONTACT: Pamela Heaton, Project Lead, Marketing and Design, 734-476-4515, pheaton@northridgechurch.com