Christian Orphanage Invaded and Destroyed

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Religious Freedom Coalition

Aug. 10, 2021

MIANGO, Nigeria, Aug. 10, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Sunni Muslim Fulani Herdsmen invaded the Christian orphanage in Miango, Nigeria and burned every building. The 147 children and staff evacuated a few hours before the August 2, 2021 attack. The children were made orphans in previous attacks by Sunni Muslim terrorists such as the Boko Haram.

As Fulani herdsmen advance in the Miago and Jos areas they destroyed 500 homes, 5 churches and killed 68 Christians. Many were wounded. Nigerian law prohibits anyone from owning a firearm in Nigeria, but oddly the Fulani had weapons exactly like those of the army.

News and video of the attack is located at: https://religiousfreedomcoalition.org/2021/08/05/watch-nigerian-orphanage-attacked/

SOURCE Religious Freedom Coalition

CONTACT: William J Murray, 202-543-0300