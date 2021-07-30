Open Doors USA Urges Swift Confirmation of President Biden's Pick for Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom NEWS PROVIDED BY

July 30, 2021



SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- David Curry, CEO of Christian persecution watchdog organization Open Doors USA urges a swift appointment of Rashad Hussain, President Biden's nomination for the role of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, announced today.



"Open Doors has repeatedly called on the Biden Administration to fill these critical roles to international religious freedom, and we are heartened by today's nominations. Rashad Hussain is a well-qualified nominee with a deep understanding of the factors at play in China, India and elsewhere. We look forward to building together the diverse coalition of leadership necessary to counter the rising tide of religious persecution worldwide," said Curry.



Curry said, "Mr. Hussain's expertise could play a major role in addressing some of the most challenging issues facing Christians, especially in the Middle East and West Africa. We urge the Senate to take action on religious freedom by confirming his nomination quickly."



The Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom is the key coordinator for U.S. government policy on the persecution of religious communities around the world. Without multinational leadership committed to advocating for religious freedom, Curry says the condition of persecuted groups is not likely to improve anytime soon.



Open Doors asserts top priorities for any new International Religious Freedom Ambassador must include the extreme violence against Christians in Nigeria, the genocide against Uyghur Muslims in China, and the deterioration of religious freedoms in India, among others. The core of religious freedom is a call for equality, tolerance and acceptance for all people of faith, no matter how or whether they choose to believe.



Isaac Six, Director of Advocacy for Open Doors USA, said, "We're glad to see the White House answer the call of Open Doors USA and many other groups who have been advocating for a qualified appointment to this position since the start of the Biden administration."



"We also welcome the nomination of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism and the appointment of two new USCIRF Commissioners. We urge Senator McConnell to fill the last remaining vacancy on the Commission in a timely manner," said Six.



