Everyone Needs a Voice Publication Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021



Title: The Potentials

Kathleen Rapp



It took forty years for the author to give voice to those who had none. Don't let these voices be silenced again.



"Powerful, powerful book"

"[When I got to the end]...I needed to tell someone [about the book] and discuss it."

"I laughed out loud reading Sunbeam's Robert Goulet memory."

"Excellent book and a good read."



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Padua Publications

Aug. 3, 2021



RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /



Set in the mid to late twentieth century, The Potentials is a tale of love and forgiveness. It's filled with mostly kindhearted but flawed characters, who struggle to cope with their own shortcomings and consequences of past mistakes. Sunbeam deeply loves them. Yet, it's in her forgiving, that the reader discovers how beautifully the heroine of this story shines.



Available on Amazon in both ebook and paperback



Media Inquiries: Please e-mail Padua Publications,

Kathleen Rapp (804)-794-8988



About the Author

The Parable of the Talents stayed Kathleen since childhood, afraid she, too, would only give back to God that which she had been given. She valued her role as wife and mother but felt another talent needed developing. Now a budding author at age 74, she laughingly refers to herself as the "Grandma Moses of Letters."



SOURCE Padua Publications



CONTACT: Kathleen Rapp, 804-794-8988



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYPadua PublicationsAug. 3, 2021RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 / Christian Newswire / -- Night terrors don't always end when the sun comes up. Sunbeam finds herself alone, unable to see, physically hurting, and suffering from partial amnesia. As if that isn't bad enough, the horrors experienced in her nightmare have found a way to haunt her in the land of the living. She attempts to supplant them by reliving the only memory she can recall, without any success. Sunbeam fears she is going down the rabbit hole and will be forever lost in the world of the bizarre. Hope has all but faded when a young man named Raphael comes along. He helps Sunbeam piece together her life story, one memory at a time. What she discovers about herself is surprising, disappointing, and awesome, all in one.Set in the mid to late twentieth century, The Potentials is a tale of love and forgiveness. It's filled with mostly kindhearted but flawed characters, who struggle to cope with their own shortcomings and consequences of past mistakes. Sunbeam deeply loves them. Yet, it's in her forgiving, that the reader discovers how beautifully the heroine of this story shines.Available on Amazon in both ebook and paperbackMedia Inquiries: Please e-mail Padua Publications, bookskr7@gmail.com ; or phoneKathleen Rapp (804)-794-8988The Parable of the Talents stayed Kathleen since childhood, afraid she, too, would only give back to God that which she had been given. She valued her role as wife and mother but felt another talent needed developing. Now a budding author at age 74, she laughingly refers to herself as the "Grandma Moses of Letters."SOURCE Padua PublicationsCONTACT: Kathleen Rapp, 804-794-8988