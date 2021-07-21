All Nations International to Honor and Remember Founder Floyd McClung at Celebration of Life Service July 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 21, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- All Nations International will honor and remember its founder, Floyd McClung, an author and international missions leader, during a celebration of life service, Sat., July 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The service will take place at Shoal Creek Community Church in Pleasant Valley, Mo. 15 miles north of Kansas City. For those who can't attend, the event will be available via the following links:



Watch LIVE via All Nations International website:

https://allnations.international/celebration-of-life-service-floyd-mcclung



All Nations International Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/AllNationsIntl



McClung passed away on May 29 at the age of 75 in Cape Town, South Africa, after an extended illness he had battled since 2016, which left him incapacitated for more than five years. The day he fell ill, he was teaching and prophetically said to All Nations' missions students, "If I cannot continue, will you finish the race?"

"I know that I know that I know that I could not have survived these last five+ years without all the prayers that have been lifted up on our behalf. I am so very, very grateful for all the prayers," said Floyd's wife and All Nations Co-Founder Sally McClung. "The last couple of years we have prayed for 'healing or heaven' for Floyd. Of course, we hoped for healing – but God chose heaven. I trust that choice completely – and, ultimately, Floyd is now healed too. He received both answers."



Dr. Mary Ho, the International Executive Leader of All Nations International said, "Although we grieve the passing of Floyd, we celebrate his reunion with Jesus, and his strong apostolic calling to reach the neglected. Now, the baton has been handed to each one who will take it. Will you help finish the race?"

Roy Moran, a dear friend of Floyd McClung and senior pastor of Shoal Creek Community Church, will serve as emcee of the event.



All Nations International and Sally McClung have invited several to be part of the service via in-person and remote. Those participating in the service in-person and/or video or remote include: Sally McClung; Misha (McClung) Thompson, Floyd and Sally's daughter; Dr. Mary Ho, All Nations International Executive leader; John Ho, All Nations International Team Member; Dr. Yutaka Kawase, All Nations International Board Chairman; Gerhard Barnard, All Nations International Team Member and Cape Town, South Africa-based Logos Church Senior Pastor; Dr. Juergen Kramer, All Nations International Leadership Team Member; Jane Overstreet; Development Associates International CEO; Valentine Chirume, All Nations fieldworker; Roger Nix, Tulsa, Okla.-based Believers Church Senior Pastor; Jimmy Seibert, senior pastor of Waco, Texas-based Antioch Community Church and Antioch Movement; Roy Moran, Shoal Creek Community Church Senior Pastor; Pete Grieg, 24-7 Prayer International Founder, UK-based Emmaus Road Churches Senior Pastor and Ambassador of Tearfund; Loren and Darlene Cunningham, Youth With A Mission Founders; Mike Bickle, The International House of Prayer Founder; Jon Peterson, CityForce President and 24-7 Prayer Communities President; Dr. Pam Arlund, All Nations International Leadership Team Member; and Matt and Elizabeth Chen, All Nations International Leadership Team Members and Tainan, Taiwan-based Living Water Christian Church Senior Pastors (where All Nations is launching a Chinese-speaking hub this year.) Daniel Brymer will lead worship at the service.



About All Nations International

All Nations International is an international Christian missions training and sending organization committed to preparing Christians to share the Gospel and establish Jesus-followers in parts of the world where the name of Jesus Christ is not known. All Nations International is focused on reaching the neglected – the least, the last, and the lost. All Nations has more than 400 fieldworkers serving in more than 43 countries. All Nations was founded in 1993 by Floyd and Sally McClung. Dr. Mary Ho is the international executive leader. For more information, visit: www.allnations.international.



To make donations to The Floyd McClung Memorial Fund, click here. Friends, family and others who knew Floyd and Sally McClung are welcome to share a story or memory on the Founders Area of www.allnations.international.



