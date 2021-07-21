Historian William J. 'Bill' Federer: Socialist Policies, Cultural Upheaval Part of Communist Plan

Federer joined the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast with Andrew Wommack, president of Truth & Liberty, and Richard Harris, executive director, recently to discuss several issues, including the roots of modern tyranny.



"One of the things that you see in history is people will trade freedom for security," said Federer. "And when they're in fear they will give up their independence to somebody promising to fix it."



Federer's historical research revealed that ruling elites take power by getting people to yield their God-given rights in a crisis. Often, those crises are sometimes orchestrated by the very people who want to take control of a nation.



"You start off with a status quo, you create a problem that's really bad, and everybody's happy to settle for your answer that's half as bad, and then that becomes the new starting point," said Federer. "After each crisis, the people give up a little more of their freedom and independence."



In 2020, Americans were asked to stay at home, shutter businesses, and close churches, all to 'slow the spread' of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Citizens gave up their liberties, only to see a disputed election and repressive measures against Christian conservatives.



"Is this what's happening in America?" asked Wommack. "Is it intentional or is it just organic?"



"It's intentional," answered Federer. He explained that Communists developed tactics in the 1950s to take over America which are now being played out on the public stage. "Infiltrate the media, infiltrate the churches [and] replace revealed religion with the social justice gospel, infiltrate both political parties, infiltrate the teachers' unions, destroy the institution of marriage, destroy the institution of family, [and] destroy respect for the Constitution."



According to Harris, "Americans are becoming increasingly aware of the sobering reality that our nation is suffering from a very large-scale, well-funded and highly orchestrated attack to subvert the culture and government. We must all face the threat and do all that is in our power to save our nation."



