Ministry to Russia's 'Forgotten' Partners with U.S. Churches RUSHING THE GOSPEL TO RUSSIA: A one-of-a-kind mission in the former Soviet Union is seeking to propel the Gospel in countries that once boasted they were strongholds of atheism. Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org ) announced today it has appointed Rev. Larry Pauley -- a veteran pastor -- as its new director of church relations. Slavic Gospel Association announces new director of church relations to boost ministry opportunities for American churches



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Slavic Gospel Association (SGA)

July 13, 2021



LOVES PARK, Ill., July 13, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A one-of-a-kind mission in the former Soviet Union is seeking to propel the Gospel in countries that once boasted they were strongholds of atheism.



Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org) announced today it has appointed Rev. Larry Pauley -- a veteran pastor -- as its new director of church relations. It aims to increase opportunities for U.S. churches to partner with evangelical churches across Russia and neighboring countries.



"God's primary vehicle for working in the world is the local church," said Pauley, who was part of the first-ever national pastors' conference in Russia several years ago. "When American churches and churches in the former Soviet Union partner together to help those who are forgotten and advance the Gospel, God is glorified."



Reaching 11 Time Zones

SGA partners with an extensive network of more than 6,500 evangelical churches ministering to millions across a vast region -- covering 11 time zones -- from Eastern Europe to the Bering Strait off the coast of Alaska.



The Illinois-based organization helps equip local churches across the former Soviet Union to share the Gospel, plant new churches, train pastors, run kids’ summer camps, and deliver crucial aid directly to hurting children, families and others at the point of need.



4 Million Meals, Thousands Receive Bibles

Since the pandemic started, local Russian-speaking Christians partnering with SGA have delivered free groceries supplying over four million meals to desperate families -- and given out Bibles and "Jesus Loves You" ornaments to tens of thousands of children and parents, sharing the Gospel with at least 35,000 people who'd never heard it.



"Through partnerships between evangelical churches in the U.S. and their counterparts in the former Soviet Union, God does amazing things," said Pauley, who has pastored churches in the U.S. attended by Russian and Ukrainian immigrants.



Through its Orphans Reborn outreach, SGA -- founded by a Belarussian immigrant to the U.S. nearly 90 years ago -- supports evangelical churches serving more than 150 orphanages and shelters in Russia and the former Soviet Union, bringing food, Bible materials, and the hope of the Gospel to 12,000 "forgotten" children.



"It's truly amazing how God has used the pandemic to open doors for the Gospel in Russia and other ex-Soviet countries," said SGA President Michael Johnson, "and it's a wonder how he's drawing together the hearts of Christians in America and believers in Russia -- who've never met each other -- to fulfill the Great Commission in the Russian-speaking world."



Founded in 1934, Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org) helps "forgotten" orphans, widows and families in Russia, the former Soviet countries of Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Russian-speaking immigrants in Israel – caring for their physical needs and sharing the life-transforming Gospel of Jesus Christ. SGA supports an extensive grassroots network of local evangelical missionary pastors and churches in cities and rural villages across this vast region.



SOURCE Slavic Gospel Association



CONTACT: Matti Stevenson, 719-360-0586, mstevenson@inchristcommunications.com



Share Tweet