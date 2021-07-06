We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
Press Conference with Woman who Recorded Conflict with Los Angeles Spa After They Allowed a Naked Man to Stay in the Women's Section

Despite Antifa violence and terror, the plan to challenge California's law and politicians who fail to protect women and little girls moves forward

MEDIA ADVISORY

NEWS PROVIDED BY
CURE America Action
July 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A woman in Los Angeles was confronted with the hard truth that California legislators are failing women and little girls in the state by allowing men who identify as women to invade the safe spaces of public bathrooms and showers.

On June 23, "CubanaAngel," as she is known on her Instagram account, encountered a man who identified as a woman in the female facilities of Wi Spa in Los Angeles after he exposed himself in front of women and children while using the jacuzzi. When CubanaAngel complained to the staff, they told her there's nothing they can do according to state law. She then decided to record her encounter in a video that has gone viral.
 
A few days later, outraged community members from a diverse range of political beliefs, religions, and sexual orientations staged a peaceful protest in front of the spa on Saturday, July 3. The protest turned violent after Antifa organized an attack on the protesters, including violence on women and clergy members.

Despite the bloodied protests, CubanaAngel calls on anyone outraged by the unjust laws passed in the state of California that fail to protect women and girls in public spaces to join her. Our goal is to repeal the laws and to vote against legislators who do not believe the rights of women and little girls should be protected.

"California's Civil Code, Section 51, is an unjust law masquerading as an anti-discrimination law that disregards grandmothers, mothers, wives and little girls," CubanaAngel said. "This is not right. We are sacrificing the safety of women and children and I am not afraid to speak."

    Press Conference with CubanaAngel

    Location:
    Ambassador Auditorium
    131 S St. John Avenue
    Pasadena CA 91105

    Date:
    Wednesday, July 7, 2021

    Time:
    12 noon

    Contact: Marc Little, Esq., Executive Director
    Phone: 888-353-5999
    Email: marc@cure-action.com

RESOURCES

  1. CubanaAngel's viral video of complaint to Wi Spa: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQgfGijHyrv/
     
  2. Protest Video 1 https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQ4O1XEgrfPCalOk_
    NtpS1JVu2OiEbug2c0FbA0/
     
  3. Protest Video 2
    https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQ4Ir8rs5VC
     
  4. California Civil Code, Section 51
    https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_
    displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=CIV&sectionNum=51

