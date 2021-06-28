Awaken Hearts and Minds Project to Host Press Conference That Gives Innocent Children a Voice

STAND, Inc.

June 28, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- STAND, Inc. will host a press conference on June 30 at 10 a.m. to raise awareness for their Awakening Hearts and Minds Project (Awakening) at The Family Foundation, 707 E. Franklin Street, Richmond, VA.

Awakening, under the leadership of Bishop E.W. Jackson, is a program designed to reverse the trend of racial division in America through a vision of unity, hope and opportunity that crosses all racial and cultural lines and upholds our country's Judeo-Christian principles. Their platform focuses on strengthening education and rebuilding families in inner city communities where innocent children are being killed.

"Hundreds of children are being killed in the inner cities of our country and no one is paying any attention to it," says Bishop Jackson, STAND, Inc. Founder and President. "These are not gangbangers, people out doing things that cause encounters with police, or kids being killed by cops. They are being killed by the lawless who are terrorizing these communities and don't care who dies in the process."

Rooted in scripture through Deuteronomy 30, Awakening's S.O.S. (Save Our Seed) campaign fights to give a voice to innocent children and families, and to raise awareness for those young lives lost. The June 30 event will highlight a situation in Richmond where a young mother and her 3-month-old baby were gunned down while peacefully sitting outside enjoying the weather when a gunfight broke out. The event will include various speakers from the faith community as well as parents of victims and they will discuss spiritual and moral issues as well as the need for police presence in these communities, and educational choice. A Gallery of Forgotten Children will also be on display.

"This is the reality of what people have to live with," states Jackson. "This is not a racial issue. It's an issue of family, an issue of lawlessness, a breakdown of a social contract. These are things that have got to be addressed that are completely outside this narrative that everything is being caused by racism."

This press event is a humanitarian event and not political. All media are welcome and encouraged to attend. The event will be livestreamed across multiple social channels including the E.W. Jackson Facebook page. After the conference, the media and members of the community are invited to join Bishop Jackson and STAND, Inc. as they visit one of the sites where a child was killed. There, a time of prayer will occur for all innocent children who have lost their lives.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by STAND, Inc. to help the families of these victims. Funds will be used to help alleviate the cost of funeral expenses for families, help fund reward programs to bring perpetrators to justice, and create opportunities for interaction between communities and law enforcement to talk about what can be done to end the lawlessness.

STAND Foundation, Inc. (Staying True to America's National Destiny) is a Christian nonprofit organization with a passion and calling to rebuild families and focus on education in the inner cities. For more information on STAND, Inc. or the Awakening Hearts and Minds initiative, or for more information on their GoFundMe campaign, please contact media@standamerica.us or 757-375-6444. www.standamerica.us

