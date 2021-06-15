New Book Helps Christians Who Want to Help the Poor but Don't Know Where to Start





John Christopher Frame

June 15, 2021



ISTANBUL, Turkey, June 15, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Many Christians want to better live out the teachings of Jesus and care more for the poor, but struggle with how to do that. A book is now available by Christian author, John Christopher Frame, PhD, empowering Christians in their journey of helping the poor.



The book, "7 Attitudes of the Helping Heart: How to Live Out Your Faith and Care for the Poor," takes a down-to-earth, deep dive into Christian living, aimed at supporting Christians who feel like they should do more for the poor but aren't sure where to start.



Through compelling stories, practical teaching, and empowering approaches to serving God, the book shows readers how to keep their faith central in all they do, helping them move into the joy of loving others more.



The book offers a free companion study guide that helps readers go deeper into the seven Attitudes of the Helping Heart (gratitude, humility, empathy, compassion, generosity, holiness, and hope).



Readers will discover:

How to cultivate attitudes that will transform their view of underprivileged people, so they can be inspired to care more about others.



A powerful framework for being more effective instruments of God.



The key to overcoming selfish tendencies, to live a more generous life.



How to care more for those in need and, as a result, experience God's greater presence.



Unforgettable narratives that provide a window into the lives of people who are poor.

The book's foreword is written by Rev. Jim Lyon, General Director of Church of God Ministries (Anderson, IN), and host of the radio program, ViewPoint.



The author has spoken about the book on the TCT (Tri-State Christian Television) Network, WORD-FM (Pittsburgh), and an excerpt of the book has been featured on the Better Samaritan blog.



Website: http://www.johnchristopherframe.com/7-attitudes-of-the-helping-heart/



Bio: John Christopher Frame is an author and a faculty member at an online university. He has lived internationally and holds a PhD from the University of Oxford. John combines his interests in theology and social concerns to help Christians become more aware of global issues so they can better live out their faith. John loves traveling on the cheap, visiting outdoor markets, balcony gardening, and working in quirky cafés in his neighborhood. He also enjoys spending time with his wife, whom he met while buying a carpet at a souvenir shop in Istanbul, Turkey. Connect with him at http://www.johnchristopherframe.com.



