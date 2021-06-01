People Who Left LGBTQ Because They Wanted to come to DC with a Message: Don't let Activists Restrict Freedom of Conscience, Speech and Religion Press Conference: Friday, June 4th, 10:00 a.m.

Location: U.S. Capitol, Union Square Area







Changed Movement

June 1, 2021



WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Whether it's a ban on counseling choice, the elimination of a free market for faith-based organizations, or granting privileges to transgender women above biological women, Sexual Orientation Gender Identity (SOGI) legislation politicizes sexuality and reduces freedoms. Codifying LGBTQ identity as immutable through legislation denies that sexuality is fluid and will never resolve the confusion and fear that many LGBTQ identified people feel.



Ken Williams, co-founder of CHANGED Movement "I didn't want to live life as a gay man. I was tormented by suicidal thoughts and was unfulfilled. The talk therapy I received when I was a minor saved my life. I wanted a different way forward and my sexual desires eventually changed. I have been married to my wife for 15 years. We have four children together. Today I am connected to thousands who left LGBTQ behind. SOGI legislation takes away our rights to freedom of religion, speech and equal treatment by promoting LGBTQ identity as the only way forward." Elizabeth Woning, co-founder of CHANGED Movement. "CHANGED has come to DC to appeal to Congress to focus on human dignity, not identity politics. We are Christians with LGBTQ in our past. Many, like us, have changed. We left LGBTQ because we wanted to. Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms we have the right to live out what we believe. Fair treatment in America shouldn't rest with one's social identity, like LGBTQ or even religious beliefs, but with respect for the dignity of every person." We appeal to America's legislators to recognize that the LGBTQ identity is subjective and that most demands for LGBTQ "equality" restrict: The right to the counseling of one's choosing(1)



The right to follow one's religious convictions away from LGBTQ identity(2)



The right to shape one's own sexual identity without political indoctrination(3)



The right to publish and freely sell one's personal story and insight(4)



The right to publicly declare alternative views of LGBTQ experience without being labeled a "hate group"(5) More information: Amy Ligon at (530) 207-0318, press@changedmovement.com



1) HR5 restricts change allowing counseling for people with unwanted same sex attraction or gender confusion.



2) "SEC. 1107. CLAIMS" in HR5 removes RFRA protections. The 1st Amendment forbids Congress from restricting religious activity and guarantees freedom of expression.



3) Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act (REAHYA) will indoctrinate children with LGBTQ values on gender identity and sexual expression. CSE is already doing this in many states.



4) Sen. Marco Rubio recently called Amazon out, but Ryan Anderson is not the only one to have his/her opinion censored.



5) The SPLC indiscriminately calls public criticism of LGBTQ activism and moral values "hate."



SOURCE Changed Movement



CONTACT: Amy Ligon, 530-207-0318, press@changedmovement.com



