National Radio Host Meets His Biological Family for First Time After 41 Years in New Docufilm, 'The Missing Peace'

May 19, 2021



Out of the 423,997 children in foster care, only 26% are matched to adoptive families. The impact is even greater for Black and Hispanic youth making up 44% of children in foster care. However, the cost and access to information is one of the most common barriers to adoption. To help meet the overwhelming need to place foster care children in adoptive homes, Willie Moore, Jr. developed the WilFlo Foundation in honor of his foster care parents and to provide scholarships relieving the financial burden for families pursuing adoption of children over 12 years of age.



"Being adopted has positively impacted my life in so many ways, and I aim to have even a small influence on helping children in need find a loving family," says Willie Moore, Jr. "Reconnecting with my biological family after 41 years has filled me with such inexpressible joy that I can't quite put into words, so I put it into a movie. Producing 'The Missing Peace' was a labor of love that will always be a part of my inner-healing journey. This film is a story of humility, hope and reconciliation that can change the trajectory of families from all backgrounds, bringing people closer together."



Proceeds from "The Missing Peace" will benefit the WilFlo Foundation's mission and scholarships to encourage adoptive families.



About Willie Moore, Jr. and the WilFlo Foundation:

Willie Moore Jr. is an author, inspirational speaker, Grammy recognized recording artist, and Stellar Award Winning radio host of the nationally syndicated, "Willie Moore, Jr. Show." Reaching over 1.7 million people weekly, the highly acclaimed inspirational show has featured top entertainers and celebrities. Willie can also be seen on BET's Joyful Noise and TBN's Juice TV's The Crew, which currently airs in over 60 million households world-wide.



As President of the WilFlo Foundation Inc. (named after his adoptive parents, Willie and Flora Moore), Willie brings awareness to the adoption and foster care system through educational content, school programs, signature events and scholarships for foster families.



