GFA World Joins Battle Against 'Stinkiest' Global Health Crisis

WILLS POINT, Texas, May 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A global humanitarian organization is helping combat the world's "stinkiest" health emergency -- people defecating in the open -- a new report reveals.



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is installing thousands of toilets in some of the world's remotest and least developed areas -- places where people typically relieve themselves in the bushes, by the local river, or in the street.



It's part of a global effort to curb deadly diseases spread by people practicing open defecation, known as OD, says the agency's new report Taking the Toilet Challenge.



OD spreads cholera, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid and leads to chronic diarrhea -- killing millions of children worldwide every year.



OD is not just a health crisis in the developing world -- it's also a serious issue in the United States, where cities such as San Francisco and Seattle are battling to find solutions among their growing homeless populations.



Up and Running: 32,000 Toilets

So far, GFA World has helped install more than 32,000 toilets in OD-prone locations across Asia.



"“For millions around the world, the humble toilet is the best gift they can imagine," said K.P. Yohannan, founder of the Texas-based organization that helps millions across Asia and has just launched projects in Africa. "Giving people the most basic necessities of life is one way of sharing God's love with them."



Global Progress

Citing progress, the organization's report says OD has been cut in half globally in recent years. In South Asia -- home to one quarter of the world's people -- the number of those practicing OD has dropped sharply from two-thirds of the population to one-third.



But, the report says, about one in every 11 people worldwide still doesn't have access to a toilet.



The report also spotlights efforts to "reinvent the toilet" -- designing toilets that process human waste without water, sewer or septic systems.



