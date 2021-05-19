Terence Lester Reveals the Hidden Power of Community in Times of Social Injustice in New Book, 'When We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together'

Love Beyond Walls

May 19, 2021



ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /



Throughout the country, people are overwhelmed by continuous reports of civil unrest, racial discrimination and micro aggressions, gender inequality, natural disasters and a global health pandemic. Challenging social justice fatigue, Lester takes readers on a journey to discover purpose and the necessity of community.



"Social injustices must be fought by a community of people that comprises not only those who are directly impacted by also those who stand in solidarity with them," says 'When We Stand' author, Terence Lester. "Our collective effort to change this world for the better requires us to stand up to fear as well as cultivate and harness our ability to work together to bring about change."



In the book, 'When We Stand,' Terence introduces the intersectionality of empathy and embracing proximity with one another as a philosophy that undergirds society to overcome the challenges the world is facing. The book moves readers past emotional withdrawal, offering practical ways to accomplish greater work together in solidarity as allies.



In accompaniment to the book, Terence will release the "Find Your Why" docuseries independently produced by his nonprofit, Love Beyond Walls. The 4-part series challenges the viewer to go deeper into their existing relationships and build new perspectives while discerning how to lean into social issues as a catalyst for finding purpose. The docuseries features Grammy award-winning artist, Lecrae; founder of Plywood People, Jeff Shinabarger; music recording artist, Tedashii; Nikole Lim of Freely in Hope and notable community influencers sharing their insight and experiences to discover their "why."



The 'When We Stand' Virtual Book Tour launches with a 3-part speaker series featuring community influencers in discussion to "Healing America's Invisible Wounds" May 19th-21st at 7:00pm ET on the @LoveBeyondWalls social channels. To view a complete schedule of book tour events, visit



About Terence Lester:

Terence Lester is a speaker, activist, author, and thought leader in the realm of systemic and socioeconomic inequality. As the author of 'When We Stand,' and founder of Love Beyond Walls, Terence's nationwide campaigns such as #LoveSinksIn brings awareness to issues surrounding racial reconciliation, homelessness, poverty, and economic insecurity. has garnered features Good Morning America, MSNBC, CNN, USA Today, Today Show, Global Citizen, TVONE, Creative Mornings, Black Enterprise and have been viewed by millions of people worldwide. His books include: I See You, Getting Past Stuck, Simple Prayers for Hurting People, and Identity Theft.



SOURCE Love Beyond Walls



CONTACT: Eugenia Johnson, 404-422-2173,



