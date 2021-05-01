44 Churches in Idaho's Treasure Valley Uniting this Sunday to Help Women with Unexpected Pregnancies and Offer Real Hope One of the over 1200 Stanton mom's and her baby NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare

May 1, 2021



BOISE, Idaho, May 1, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dozens of churches are partnering with Stanton Healthcare's Annual Spring Baby Bottle Drive campaign to keep our doors of hope open for women facing unexpected pregnancies.



During this campaign, each church member is given an empty baby bottle after the Sunday morning service to take home for 3 weeks. During this time, they will fill their bottles with spare change, cash or checks to support the critical work of Stanton.



This marks the first time Stanton Healthcare has invited churches in the Treasure Valley to unite on one Sunday for their baby bottle drive.



Stanton Healthcare, based in Boise, has life-affirming clinics in Idaho and affiliates across America and internationally. Stanton provides compassionate and professional women's healthcare along with holistic services to clients experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.



For over 15 years, Stanton Healthcare has provided professional and compassionate medical care and assistance to the women of the Treasure Valley. All of Stanton's services are offered at no charge to clients and include things such as: lab-grade pregnancy tests, ultrasound exams, options counseling, abortion pill reversal, telehealth consultations, curbside pickup and home delivery of baby supplies, childbirth education classes, STI testing, housing and legal assistance, certified health coaching, a mobile medical clinic with an outreach to underserved and refugee communities, and after abortion medical exams and support.



Stanton Healthcare is fully licensed by the State of Idaho and recognized by the federal government as an accredited 501(c)(3) organization.



Stanton has seen over 1,200 babies born since 2006, with 42 babies born in 2021 and 121 currently due.



Linda Thomas, Stanton's Director of Community Outreach, comments: "During my years at Stanton, I've never seen this kind of unified passion and engagement from churches and individuals all over the Treasure Valley. It is inspiring to see our community so eager to help. We are standing together as one body of believers to offer women and their children what they deserve—help, hope dignity, purpose and life." Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare, states: "Stanton Healthcare is honored and blessed to have the churches of the Treasure Valley partner with us to reach women with unexpected pregnancies as we offer them professional and compassionate medical care. The critical work Stanton provides for women would not be possible without the gracious support of the local faith community.



"We have been hearing over and over the need for Americans to unite and come together to support and encourage one another. The churches of the Treasure Valley are providing a beautiful example to the nation of what can be accomplished when we come together in love to make a difference in the lives of those around us. Through our Spring Baby Bottle Drive, we are showing in a practical way what it looks like to love your neighbor." For more information or interviews call:

Linda Thomas at: 208.803.1646



