GFA World Calls for 'Eleventh Hour' Prayer Amid 'Tsunami of COVID Suffering'

GFA World

April 27, 2021



WILLS POINT, Texas, April 27, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A major humanitarian agency is calling for "eleventh hour" prayer as India suffers a devastating second wave of COVID-19 -- and the world faces a growing number of deadly new variants.



In India -- the world's second most-populous nation with nearly 1.4 billion people -- the pandemic death toll is soaring. According to BBC reports, people are dying in streets outside overwhelmed hospitals, gasping for air as oxygen supplies run out. Crematoriums can't keep up with the body count.



"In my lifetime, I've never seen anything in my experience that compares with this tsunami of suffering," said K.P. Yohannan, founder of Texas-based GFA World (www.gfa.org). "A catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes -- and we're now at the eleventh hour."



Yohannan, author of Never Give Up, called for global prayer as new COVID-19 variants threaten more carnage around the world.



'Gasping for Breath'

"We can be sure that God weeps for those who are suffering, for the many who are even now gasping for breath," he said. "The government of India -- and other governments around the world -- desperately need prayer for wisdom right now as they confront this unforgiving pandemic."



India -- the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine producer -- has seen its number of new cases skyrocket by well over a million in less than a week. About 2.7 million vaccine doses were being given every day, but the country is now at risk of running out of shots, according to reports.



Neighboring countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal, are also at a crisis point.



GFA World had hundreds of workers on the frontlines in the aftermath of the catastrophic 2004 Asia tsunami that killed more than 200,000 people. "The Asia tsunami was a massive disaster," Yohannan said, "but the scale and scope of suffering was nothing like we're seeing now."



'Hope to the Suffering'

With national workers across South Asia -- and with new compassion projects launching in Africa -- GFA World is "committed to bringing hope to those suffering most," Yohannan said. During the pandemic, the organization has been helping local workers distribute food to tens of thousands of families and migrant workers on the edge of starvation.



"We have people on the ground right now, ready to care for millions, and show them God's love," he said. "We're thankful that governments in India and around the world are willing to help us get into the places where suffering is unbearable, to serve the sick, the poor, and the dying."



The pandemic also threatens to wreak havoc across East Africa where over 7 million people are on the cusp of starvation, according to humanitarian organization World Vision.



GFA World is launching compassion projects in the East African nation of Rwanda this year as it expands its reach beyond Asia, where it serves millions of the world's poorest people, caring for children and providing clean drinking water to over 37 million people.



For the latest information regarding GFA World's COVID-19 efforts, please visit: http://www.gfa.org/press/COVID-spike



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Asia and Africa, and sharing the love of God. In GFA World's latest yearly report, this included thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. In the years ahead, GFA World expects to launch programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit our Press Room at https://press.gfa.org/news.



