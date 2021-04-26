Australia Calls Nations of the World to Pray & Fast for the USA 30 April - 6 May 2021

NEWS PROVIDED BY

National Day of Prayer & Fasting

April 26, 2021

UNANDERRA, Australia, April 26, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Australia, for the 9th year. is calling the nations of the world to join with them in 7 days of prayer and fasting for the United States of America, from 30 April - 6 May 2021.

May 6 is America's National Day of Prayer.

The theme is "LIFE, LOVE & LIBERTY" 2 Corinthians 3:17.

www.nationaldayofprayer.org

April 30 is America's National Day of Repentance. www.dayofrepentance1.org

Promo YouTube Video: youtu.be/0NEOI7J-ysw

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of America's heritage as is the USA Day of Repentance. The first national call to prayer was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.

Commissioner James Condon, Chairman of the Australian National Day of Prayer & Fasting team, said, "We have been praying and fasting on an annual basis since 2013 for revival and transformation for USA, according to 2 Chronicles 7:14. We believe in faith our prayers, and the prayers of other nations are making a difference. God is good!"

Andrew Scarborough, a member of the Australian National Day of Prayer and Fasting team said, "Both America and Australia desperately need to return to come back to God in repentance and humility. It is significant that these 7 days of Prayer and Fasting mark the beginning of GO21 in the month of May, a call for the Christians of the world to pray and share the Gospel with 5 people in the month of May. The simple goal is to reach a billion people with God's love. We encourage each believer to accept the 'Hope Story Challenge' and share a video of their testimony online. Let us pray for the release of the gospel."

Ps Warwick Marsh, also from the Australian National Day of Prayer and Fasting team, said, "We in Australia are grateful for the protection that America gave Australia and the nations of the free world during World War II. As a nation under God, USA is in a spiritual battle for its very survival. We and the nations of the world now join with them in this battle too."

SOURCE National Day of Prayer & Fasting

CONTACT:

James Condon: 61 478 301 468

Andrew Scarborough: 61 456 478 935

Warwick Marsh: 61 418 225 212

Related Links

National Day of Prayer & Fasting. www.nationaldayofprayer.org.au

Hope Story Challenge: www.hopestorychallenge.com

