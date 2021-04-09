Biden Administration 'Caves' on Beijing 2022 Olympics Boycott Discussions After the Chinese Government Issues Warning of 'Robust Chinese Response' to a Potential Boycott

Protest and News Conference Outside of the White House on Saturday, April 10, at 1:00 P.M.



Christian Defense Coalition

April 9, 2021



WASHINGTON, April 9, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- A State Department spokesman indicated in an exchange with reporters Tuesday that the U.S. was discussing whether to skip the Olympics in Beijing as part of a boycott with allies.



Tragically, after a threat from the Chinese Government, the Biden Administration pulled back and later said; "We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners."



It is deeply troubling President Biden has been bullied and intimidated by the Chinese government into reversing course on any Beijing Olympic boycott discussions.



This "flip flop" and reversing of position by President Biden shows a troubling lack of commitment to human rights in China and betrays all those being oppressed and brutalized by the Chinese Communist Party.



Human rights activists will have a protest and news conference outside of the White House on Saturday, April 10, at 1:00 P.M. on the south public sidewalk on the corner of 16th St. and H St. NW.



They will be calling for President Biden to lead a coalition of nations to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games and stand for human rights in China.



Here is a link to a news article of 180 worldwide human rights groups urging a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics: https://thehill.com/policy/international/537363-180-human-rights-groups-urging-boycott-of-beijing-olympic-games.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition in Washington, D.C., has been an outspoken critic of the human rights abuses in China for over 40 years. In 2008, he was involved in an effort to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics and was arrested in Tiananmen Square during the Olympics speaking out for human rights. He was threatened with six months in prison and is currently banned from China.



Rev. Mahoney states;

"It would be unconscionable for America to participate in the Beijing Olympic Games while China is committing genocide against the Uyghur's, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"We call upon America and the world not to give the Chinese Communist Party an international propaganda platform before billions of people worldwide through the Olympic Games. How can we honor a country where Uyghur's are living in concentration and forced labor camps, Hong Kong democracy leaders are sitting in prison with no bail, Christian Churches are bulldozed, political and religious dissidents are daily being brutalized and persecuted and so many more human rights atrocities?



"Simply stated, America must say no the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



