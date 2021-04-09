Somebody Cares Continues Winter Storm Recovery; Families Across Texas Receiving Help

Somebody Cares America/International

April 9, 2021



HOUSTON, April 9, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Countless people across Texas are still suffering from the effects of the deep freeze that hit seven weeks ago: damaged roofs; burst water pipes; homes burned down due to temporary heat sources; and more. Already struggling because of COVID shut-downs, many families cannot repair the damage. State Farm reported burst pipe claims rose from 79 in 2020 to over 29,000 this year.



Widow and long-time Texan, Vickie Guillory says, "I'm one of countless who experienced considerable damage to my home from broken pipes. It was overwhelming. The compassionate assistance extended to me by Somebody Cares gave me peace and helped get me back into my home! I'm thankful to Christ for the care He has shown me and so many others through Somebody Cares."



Somebody Cares America/Intl (SCA/I) is working with churches and partners across the state to:

Distribute groceries with Bethel Mission in the Rio Grande Valley;



Deliver water through church partners in Houston neighborhoods still without running water;



Provide supplies to fix plumbing, water damage, and roofs in Southeast Texas and Houston;



Relocate families whose homes burned down in Beaumont with partner Harvest for Lost Souls;



Help non-profits repair facilities so they can resume services;



Replace damaged appliances for low- and fixed-income families with Houston Responds;



Hire contractors to make repairs for elderly and single parents through our San Antonio chapter;



Assist individuals with unique needs.

"The impact of this storm compounded crises many people were already experiencing—due to COVID, Hurricanes Hanna and Laura, and the flood of migrants at the southern border—creating a humanitarian strain on us all," says Doug Stringer, President of SCA/I.



"Our ability to continue helping comes from the strength of our network of ministry partners and supporters—we can help far more people together than we can separately! But the needs are great and resources are stretched thin. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated as we seek to be a tangible expression of God's love to those in need."



Many thanks to resource partners Mercury One, Mid-West Food Bank, Kiolbassa, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, and individual supporters.



Somebody Cares America/International has been responding to disasters across the U.S. and internationally since 1997. For information or to donate, call 713.621.1498 or visit www.SomebodyCares.org.



CONTACT: Doug Stringer, Founder & President 713-621-1498;

Jodie Chiricosta, Vice President 757-447-7339

